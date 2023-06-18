But the Democratic senator said there's a "pretty good chance" she tries to be.

Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse said Sunday on ABC's "This Week" that it remains to be seen whether the judge assigned to Donald Trump's federal case can act independently in light of her past rulings related to him.

Aileen Cannon, appointed by then-President Trump in 2020, was randomly selected to oversee Trump's prosecution in Florida federal court, where he is charged with illegally holding onto government secrets. He has pleaded not guilty.

Whitehouse, D-R.I., was asked by "This Week" co-anchor Jonathan Karl about Cannon and noted that an appellate court overturned her last major ruling on Trump, when she approved the appointment of a third party to review documents seized from Trump's home during the federal investigation.

"As we all know, her first intervention in the case was very badly smacked down by the 11th Circuit, a conservative circuit, that not only overruled her but schooled her," Whitehouse said. "And as a new judge, I'm not sure how often you want to do that. So, we will find out whether she goes back to regular normal judging or continues to be a Trump advocate in a robe."

"I suspect there's a pretty good chance that she will just decide this is a good time in her career for her to act like a real judge and she'll take the correction of the 11th Circuit and act accordingly," he said.

