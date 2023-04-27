RFK Jr. on presidential run: 'I feel like my country was being taken away from me'

ABC News’ Linsey Davis sat down with Robert F. Kennedy Jr. about his decision to run for the 2024 Democratic nomination, and questions his stances on vaccines and courting of conservatives.

April 27, 2023

