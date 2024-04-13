Wyoming 2024 Democratic caucus results

Biden is the front-runner, having already clinched the nomination.

Wyoming's Democratic presidential caucuses are on Saturday.

President Joe Biden, who is set to face Donald Trump in November's general election, is the only major candidate running and clinched his party's nomination earlier this year.

Thirteen delegates are available to win.

Wyoming State Capitol building in in Cheyenne, Wyo. STOCK PHOTO/Getty Images

State significance

Wyoming is considered a Republican stronghold, having voted for the GOP nominee for president in all elections since 1964.

In 2020, then-President Trump carried the state with 70% compared to Democratic nominee Biden's 27%.

In 2022, Wyoming held a major Republican U.S. House primary, with incumbent Liz Cheney, who was one of the GOP’s loudest voices speaking out against Trump, challenged by the Trump-endorsed Harriet Hageman.

Hagerman won the primary and went on to win the seat.