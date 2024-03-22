Amazon's Big Spring Sale: Office furniture, supplies and more to shop

With Amazon's Big Spring Sale still in effect, it's a great time to invest in new furniture, tech, organization tools and more to give your office a makeover as we head into the new season.

Office chairs and computers are two of the big ticket items catching our eye, and Amazon has dozens of options marked down right now including several top-selling ergonomic chairs and affordable PCs that are perfect for basic student or work use.

Many bookshelves and desks are also on a steep discount in an array of stylish options like the Yoobure Tree Bookshelf you'll see below.

When it comes to organization, now is the time to stock up. Everything from fireproof boxes to expanding files are on sale and ready to help streamline your work life.

Keep scrolling to shop everything you'll need for an office refresh!

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave ABC.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than ABC.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.

Laptops, tablets & desktops

20% off Amazon Lenovo IdeaPad 1 Student Laptop, Intel Dual Core Processor, 12GB RAM, 512GB SSD + 128GB eMMC, 15.6inch FHD Display, 1 Year Office 365, Windows 11 Home, Wi-Fi 6, Webcam, Bluetooth, SD Card Reader, Grey $279

$349 Amazon Shop Now

15% off Amazon 14 Inch Laptop Computer, Quad-Core Intel Celeron N5095 Processors, 8GB RAM 256GB SSD, FHD 1920 x 1080, Supports 180 Angle Opening, Windows 11 Pro $219.99

$259.99 Amazon Shop Now

32% off Amazon All-new Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet $94.99

$139.99 Amazon Shop Now

18% off Amazon SAMSUNG Galaxy Tab A9+ Tablet 11” 128GB Android Tablet, Big Screen, Quad Speakers, Upgraded Chipset, Multi Window Display, Slim, Light, Durable Design, US Version, 2023, Graphite $219.99

$269.99 Amazon Shop Now

33% off Amazon Lenovo Tab M9-2023 - Tablet - Long Battery Life - 9" HD - Front 2MP & Rear 8MP Camera - 3GB Memory - 32GB Storage - Android 12 or Later - Folio Case Included, Gray $99.99

$149.99 Amazon Shop Now

10% off Amazon Lenovo IdeaCentre AIO 3i - (2023) - All in One Desktop - PC Computer - Mouse & Keyboard Included - 21.5" FHD Display - Windows 11-8GB Memory - 256GB Storage - Intel Core i3-1215U $489.99

$549.99 Amazon Shop Now

Office chairs

44% off Amazon SIHOO M18 Ergonomic Office Chair for Big and Tall People Adjustable Headrest with 2D Armrest Lumbar Support and PU Wheels Swivel Tilt Function Black $149.99

$269.99 Amazon Shop Now

20% off Amazon FelixKing Office Chair, Ergonomic Desk Chair $119.99

$149.99 Amazon Shop Now

49% off Amazon Neo Chair Office Computer Desk Chair $42.97

$84.98 Amazon Shop Now

15% off Amazon Amazon Basics Padded Office Desk Chair with Armrests, Adjustable Height/Tilt, 360-Degree Swivel, 275 Pound Capacity, White $80.79

$95.37 Amazon Shop Now

27% off Amazon Amazon Basics Classic Faux Leather Office Desk Guest Chair with Metal Frame, Black, $82.79

$113.89 Amazon Shop Now

43% off Amazon Neo Chair Office Chair $89.97

$158.96 Amazon Shop Now

Desks, bookshelves & other office furniture

14% off Amazon VECELO 66 Inch L-Shaped Computer Desk with CPU Stand $124.30

$146.21 Amazon Shop Now

61% off Amazon SIMPLIHOME Erina SOLID WOOD and Metal Modern Industrial 60 inch Wide Home Office Desk $206.60

$529.99 Amazon Shop Now

66% off Amazon Furinno Simplistic A Frame Computer Desk, Black/French Oak Grey $32.60

$95.99 Amazon Shop Now

50% off Amazon Coleshome 66inch L Shaped Larger Gaming Desk $109.99

$219.99 Amazon Shop Now

33% off Amazon Yoobure Tree Bookshelf $39.99

$59.99 Amazon Shop Now

24% off Amazon Shintenchi 5 Tier Industrial Bookcase Shelf $54.99

$72.99 Amazon Shop Now

18% off Amazon OLIXIS 7 Drawer Chest Wood File Cabinet Rolling Organization Storage Dresser with Wheels for Home Office, Black $69.99

$85.99 Amazon Shop Now

19% off Amazon YITAHOME 4-Drawer File Cabinet with Lock $85.14

$105.99 Amazon Shop Now

Office supplies, organizers & more

16% off Amazon Brother HL-L2405W Wireless Compact Monochrome Laser Printer with Mobile Printing $99.99

$119.99 Amazon Shop Now

50% off Amazon Fireproof Document File Organizer Box $29.99

$59.99 Amazon Shop Now

14% off Amazon Amazon Basics Wide Ruled 8.5 x 11.75-Inch 50 Sheet Lined Writing Note Pad, Pack of 6, 300 Count, Multicolor $13.18

$15.48 Amazon Shop Now

50% off Amazon WOWBOX 25 PCS Clear Plastic Drawer Organizer Set $17.99

$35.99 Amazon Shop Now

34% off Amazon 40W Fast Charging Station, Desk Clamp Power Strip with 4 PD USB-C Ports, 5 AC Outlets and 6ft Cord $32.99

$49.99 Amazon Shop Now

42% off Amazon Amazon Echo Pop | Full sound compact smart speaker with Alexa | Glacier White $22.99

$39.99 Amazon Shop Now

56% off Amazon BIC Brite Liner Grip Pastel Highlighter Set, Chisel Tip, 12-Count Pack of Pastel Highlighters in Assorted Colors $6.78

$15.43 Amazon Shop Now

40% off Amazon Supeasy 5 Tier Desk Organizer with Handle $17.98

$29.99 Amazon Shop Now

15% off Amazon Sooez 5 Pocket Expanding File Folder $5.08

$5.98 Amazon Shop Now

20% off Amazon Crpich Acrylic Cell Phone Stand $7.19

$8.99 Amazon Shop Now