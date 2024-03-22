Amazon's Big Spring Sale: Office furniture, supplies and more to shop

Refresh your work space with these deeply discounted must-haves.

ByKelsey Chapman
March 22, 2024, 1:06 PM

With Amazon's Big Spring Sale still in effect, it's a great time to invest in new furniture, tech, organization tools and more to give your office a makeover as we head into the new season.

Office chairs and computers are two of the big ticket items catching our eye, and Amazon has dozens of options marked down right now including several top-selling ergonomic chairs and affordable PCs that are perfect for basic student or work use.

Many bookshelves and desks are also on a steep discount in an array of stylish options like the Yoobure Tree Bookshelf you'll see below.

When it comes to organization, now is the time to stock up. Everything from fireproof boxes to expanding files are on sale and ready to help streamline your work life.

Keep scrolling to shop everything you'll need for an office refresh!

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave ABC.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than ABC.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.

Laptops, tablets & desktops

20% off
Amazon

Lenovo IdeaPad 1 Student Laptop, Intel Dual Core Processor, 12GB RAM, 512GB SSD + 128GB eMMC, 15.6inch FHD Display, 1 Year Office 365, Windows 11 Home, Wi-Fi 6, Webcam, Bluetooth, SD Card Reader, Grey

  • $279
  • $349
  • Amazon
15% off
Amazon

14 Inch Laptop Computer, Quad-Core Intel Celeron N5095 Processors, 8GB RAM 256GB SSD, FHD 1920 x 1080, Supports 180 Angle Opening, Windows 11 Pro

  • $219.99
  • $259.99
  • Amazon
32% off
Amazon

All-new Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet

  • $94.99
  • $139.99
  • Amazon
18% off
Amazon

SAMSUNG Galaxy Tab A9+ Tablet 11” 128GB Android Tablet, Big Screen, Quad Speakers, Upgraded Chipset, Multi Window Display, Slim, Light, Durable Design, US Version, 2023, Graphite

  • $219.99
  • $269.99
  • Amazon
33% off
Amazon

Lenovo Tab M9-2023 - Tablet - Long Battery Life - 9" HD - Front 2MP & Rear 8MP Camera - 3GB Memory - 32GB Storage - Android 12 or Later - Folio Case Included, Gray

  • $99.99
  • $149.99
  • Amazon
10% off
Amazon

Lenovo IdeaCentre AIO 3i - (2023) - All in One Desktop - PC Computer - Mouse & Keyboard Included - 21.5" FHD Display - Windows 11-8GB Memory - 256GB Storage - Intel Core i3-1215U

  • $489.99
  • $549.99
  • Amazon

Office chairs

44% off
Amazon

SIHOO M18 Ergonomic Office Chair for Big and Tall People Adjustable Headrest with 2D Armrest Lumbar Support and PU Wheels Swivel Tilt Function Black

  • $149.99
  • $269.99
  • Amazon
20% off
Amazon

FelixKing Office Chair, Ergonomic Desk Chair

  • $119.99
  • $149.99
  • Amazon
49% off
Amazon

Neo Chair Office Computer Desk Chair

  • $42.97
  • $84.98
  • Amazon
15% off
Amazon

Amazon Basics Padded Office Desk Chair with Armrests, Adjustable Height/Tilt, 360-Degree Swivel, 275 Pound Capacity, White

  • $80.79
  • $95.37
  • Amazon
27% off
Amazon

Amazon Basics Classic Faux Leather Office Desk Guest Chair with Metal Frame, Black,

  • $82.79
  • $113.89
  • Amazon
43% off
Amazon

Neo Chair Office Chair

  • $89.97
  • $158.96
  • Amazon

Desks, bookshelves & other office furniture

14% off
Amazon

VECELO 66 Inch L-Shaped Computer Desk with CPU Stand

  • $124.30
  • $146.21
  • Amazon
61% off
Amazon

SIMPLIHOME Erina SOLID WOOD and Metal Modern Industrial 60 inch Wide Home Office Desk

  • $206.60
  • $529.99
  • Amazon
66% off
Amazon

Furinno Simplistic A Frame Computer Desk, Black/French Oak Grey

  • $32.60
  • $95.99
  • Amazon
50% off
Amazon

Coleshome 66inch L Shaped Larger Gaming Desk

  • $109.99
  • $219.99
  • Amazon
33% off
Amazon

Yoobure Tree Bookshelf

  • $39.99
  • $59.99
  • Amazon
24% off
Amazon

Shintenchi 5 Tier Industrial Bookcase Shelf

  • $54.99
  • $72.99
  • Amazon
18% off
Amazon

OLIXIS 7 Drawer Chest Wood File Cabinet Rolling Organization Storage Dresser with Wheels for Home Office, Black

  • $69.99
  • $85.99
  • Amazon
19% off
Amazon

YITAHOME 4-Drawer File Cabinet with Lock

  • $85.14
  • $105.99
  • Amazon

Office supplies, organizers & more

16% off
Amazon

Brother HL-L2405W Wireless Compact Monochrome Laser Printer with Mobile Printing

  • $99.99
  • $119.99
  • Amazon
50% off
Amazon

Fireproof Document File Organizer Box

  • $29.99
  • $59.99
  • Amazon
14% off
Amazon

Amazon Basics Wide Ruled 8.5 x 11.75-Inch 50 Sheet Lined Writing Note Pad, Pack of 6, 300 Count, Multicolor

  • $13.18
  • $15.48
  • Amazon
50% off
Amazon

WOWBOX 25 PCS Clear Plastic Drawer Organizer Set

  • $17.99
  • $35.99
  • Amazon
34% off
Amazon

40W Fast Charging Station, Desk Clamp Power Strip with 4 PD USB-C Ports, 5 AC Outlets and 6ft Cord

  • $32.99
  • $49.99
  • Amazon
42% off
Amazon

Amazon Echo Pop | Full sound compact smart speaker with Alexa | Glacier White

  • $22.99
  • $39.99
  • Amazon
56% off
Amazon

BIC Brite Liner Grip Pastel Highlighter Set, Chisel Tip, 12-Count Pack of Pastel Highlighters in Assorted Colors

  • $6.78
  • $15.43
  • Amazon
40% off
Amazon

Supeasy 5 Tier Desk Organizer with Handle

  • $17.98
  • $29.99
  • Amazon
15% off
Amazon

Sooez 5 Pocket Expanding File Folder

  • $5.08
  • $5.98
  • Amazon
20% off
Amazon

Crpich Acrylic Cell Phone Stand

  • $7.19
  • $8.99
  • Amazon
60% off
Amazon

Wireless Bluetooth Portable Speaker 15W Stereo Sound with Multi LED Light Dynamic Modes

  • $19.99
  • $49.99
  • Amazon

