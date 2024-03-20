Your Voice Your Vote 2024

Top travel items to shop from Amazon's Big Spring Sale

See and shop some of the best travel item deals from Amazon's Big Spring Sale.

ByJacqueline Laurean Yates
March 20, 2024, 6:36 AM
Amazon Bag
Amazon Bag
Amazon

Amazon's Big Spring Sale is here, and there are loads of great travel items included.

Now through March 25, shoppers will have the opportunity to shop for some best-rated travel buys at deeply discounted prices.

This year's sale features creator favorites, items that rarely go on sale and much more.

Whether you are prepping for an upcoming trip or need to upgrade your travel essentials, now is a great time to get what you want at a fraction of the usual cost.

Below, see and shop top travel picks from Amazon's Big Spring Sale happening now.

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave ABCNews.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than ABC. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.

Shop more from the Amazon Big Spring Sale

SEEN ON GMA || TECH || HOME & KITCHEN

Amazon Big Spring Sale travel items

38% off
Amazon

Traveler's Choice Carry-On Softside 8-Wheeled Spinner Garment Bag Luggage, Black, 21-Inch

  • $98.02
  • $159.99
  • Amazon
52% off
Amazon

S-ZONE Duffle Bag for Travel 60L Canvas Duffel Bag Carry on Genuine Leather Overnight Weekender Bag for Men

  • $42.99
  • $89.99
  • Amazon
33% off
Amazon

U.S. Traveler Boren Polycarbonate Hardside Rugged Travel Suitcase

  • $66.23
  • $99.99
  • Amazon
25% off
Amazon

BAGSMART 6 Set Compression Packing Cubes for Travel

  • $31.99
  • $42.99
  • Amazon
32% off
Amazon

Laptop Backpack for Women Leather 15.6 inch Computer Backpack

  • $61.19
  • $89.99
  • Amazon
23% off
Amazon

Convertible Garment Bag with Shoulder Strap

  • $45.99
  • $60
  • Amazon
20% off
Amazon

Telena Belt Bag for Women Men Fashionable Crossbody Fanny Pack

  • $7.99
  • $9.99
  • Amazon
12% off
Amazon

Amazon Basics 24-Inch Hardside Spinner

  • $78.35
  • $89.99
  • Amazon
33% off
Amazon

Abiudeng Large Makeup Bag

  • $15.99
  • $23.99
  • Amazon
30% off
Amazon

Telena Small Sling Bag

  • $16.79
  • $23.99
  • Amazon
29% off
Amazon

VENTURE 4TH Travel Money Belt

  • $21.20
  • $29.95
  • Amazon

