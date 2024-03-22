Amazon's Big Spring Sale: Top tools to shop from Dewalt, Skil and others

Restock your tool kit for cheap ahead of spring repairs.

ByKelsey Chapman
March 22, 2024, 11:13 AM

Amazon's Big Spring Sale continues on, and the deals keep rolling in on everything you need to refresh your home for spring, including tools.

Popular name brands like Dewalt and Skil have savings on everything the DIY enthusiast needs to restock their tool kit: Cordless drills, 100-piece bit sets, hedge trimmers and more -- if you can name it, you can probably find it on sale.

Keep scrolling to see some of our favorites, including much-loved items like Dewalt's #1-selling 20V Max Cordless Drill marked down to under $100. Your home will thank you!

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave ABC.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than ABC.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.

Shop more from the Amazon Big Spring Sale

17% off
Amazon

DEWALT 10 Inch Table Saw, 32-1/2 Inch Rip Capacity, 15 Amp Motor, With Rolling/Collapsible Stand (DWE7491RS)

  • $549
  • $669
  • Amazon
47% off
Amazon

Skil 5080-01 13-Amp 7-1/4" Circular Saw, Red

  • $27.79
  • $52.49
  • Amazon
32% off
Amazon

Moen 900-006 Flo by Moen 1-Inch Smart Water Shutoff with 920-003 Flo by Moen Smart Water Shutoff DC Extension Cable (25-ft)

  • $385
  • $568.73
  • Amazon
11% off
Amazon

GEARWRENCH 1/2 inch Flex Head Electronic Torque Wrench with Angle 25-250 ft/lbs. - 85079

  • $197.27
  • $221.71
  • Amazon
18% off
Amazon

GEARWRENCH 16 Pc. Ratcheting Flex Combination Wrench Set, Metric - 9902D

  • $182.79
  • $225.53
  • Amazon
44% off
Amazon

DEWALT 20V Max Cordless Drill / Driver Kit, Compact, 1/2-Inch (DCD771C2), Dewalt Yellow

  • $99
  • $179
  • Amazon
25% off
Amazon

SKIL PWR CORE 40 Brushless 40V 24” Cordless Hedge Trimmer Kit with Dual Action Blade, 3/4" Cut Capacity, Includes 2.5Ah Battery and Auto PWR Jump Charger - HT4221-10

  • $119
  • $159
  • Amazon
20% off
Amazon

SKIL 14 Amp Plunge and Fixed Base Router Combo — RT1322-00

  • $118
  • $149
  • Amazon
21% off
Amazon

SKIL 6 Amp Corded Jig Saw- JS314901

  • $39
  • $49.99
  • Amazon
40% off
Amazon

FLEXIMOUNTS 4x8 Overhead Garage Storage Rack, Adjustable Garage Storage Organization Systerm, Heavy Duty Metal Garage Ceiling Storage Racks, 600lbs Weight Capacity, Black

  • $137.98
  • $229.99
  • Amazon
40% off
Amazon

Bionso 35 PCS Oscillating Saw Blades

  • $26.59
  • $44.90
  • Amazon
22% off
Amazon

SKIL 4.5 Amp Belt and Disc Combination Benchtop Sander - BB9504-00

  • $139
  • $179
  • Amazon
40% off
Amazon

EF ECOFLOW Portable Power Station RIVER 2, 256Wh LiFePO4 Battery/ 1 Hour Fast Charging, 2 Up to 600W AC Outlets, Solar Generator (Solar Panel Optional) for Outdoor Camping/RVs/Home Use

  • $178
  • $299
  • Amazon
-21% off
Amazon

SKIL 5-inch Random Orbital Sander with Cyclonic Dust Box & 3pc Sanding Sheet - SR211601

  • $34.99
  • $29
  • Amazon
12% off
Amazon

NEIKO 10048A Security Bit Set, 100-Pieces

  • $13.13
  • $14.97
  • Amazon

