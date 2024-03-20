Your Voice Your Vote 2024

Last Updated: March 19, 11:07:56PM ET

Elections Today

State
Dem
Rep
State
Dem
Rep
Arizona
Florida
Illinois
Kansas
Ohio

Recent Projections

Delegates
Arizona
Donald Trump
Joe Biden

Delegate Tracker

Recent Election News

Amazon Big Spring Sale: Save $44 on Google Pixel Watch and get more tech deals

Shop major deals on portable chargers, smart home devices and more.

ByCasey DelBasso
March 20, 2024, 4:35 AM
Google Pixel Watch
Google Pixel Watch
Google

Amazon’s first-ever Big Spring Sale is here.

Amazon shared in a release that shoppers can expect to see "discounts on warm-weather essentials like spring fashion, outdoor furniture, lawn and garden essentials, cleaning and organizing products, and more."

Historically, Amazon sale events have unbeatable deals on tech products like the Amazon Fire TV Stick, JBL headphones, Bose soundbars and more.

Scroll down to shop amazing deals on electronics and tech.

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.

Shop more from the Amazon Big Spring Sale

SEEN ON GMA ||

26% off
Amazon

ASUS ROG Strix Scar 15 Gaming Laptop

  • $1499.99
  • $2049.99
  • Amazon
47% off
Amazon

AKASO EK7000 4K30FPS 20MP Action Camera Ultra HD Underwater Camera 170 Degree Wide Angle 98FT Waterproof Camera Support External Microphone

  • $52.99
  • $99.99
  • Amazon
37% off
Amazon

Amazon Fire TV Stick, HD, sharp picture quality, fast streaming, free & live TV, Alexa Voice Remote with TV controls

  • $24.99
  • $39.99
  • Amazon
25% off
Amazon

Travel Power Strip, NTONPOWER 3 Outlets 3 USB Portable Desktop Charging Station Short Extension Cord 15 inches

  • $19.99
  • $26.99
  • Amazon
17% off
Amazon

Bose Bass Module 700 - Black- Wireless, Compact Subwoofer, 12"

  • $699
  • $849
  • Amazon
40% off
Amazon

JBL Tune 230NC TWS True Wireless In-Ear Noise Cancelling Headphones - Black, Small

  • $59.95
  • $99.95
  • Amazon
20% off
Amazon

Anker Magnetic Portable Charger, 5,000mAh Wireless Portable Charger with USB-C Cable, Battery Pack Only Compatible with iPhone 15/15 Plus/15 Pro/15 Pro Max, iPhone 14/13/12 Series and more

  • $31.99
  • $39.99
  • Amazon
18% off
Amazon

Google Pixel Watch - Android Smartwatch with Fitbit Activity Tracking - Heart Rate Tracking Watch Polished Silver Stainless Steel case with Charcoal Active band - WiFi

  • $199.99
  • $244
  • Amazon
10% off
Amazon

Bose Smart Soundbar 600 with Dolby Atmos, Bluetooth Wireless Sound Bar for TV with Build-In Microphone and Alexa Voice Control, Black

  • $449
  • $499
  • Amazon
33% off
Amazon

Logitech Brio 300 Full HD Webcam with Privacy Shutter, Noise Reduction Microphone

  • $39.99
  • $59.99
  • Amazon

ABC News Live

ABC News Live

24/7 coverage of breaking news and live events