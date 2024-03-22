Amazon's Big Spring Sale: Shop men's basics and fashion finds

Save on men's footwear, basics and more during Amazon Big Spring Sale

Amazon's first-ever Big Spring Sale is here.

If you or the man in your life is looking to upgrade their closet for spring, now is the time to stock up on fashion essentials that Amazon is offering during the Big Spring Sale.

Scroll on to shop the best men's fashion deals below on footwear, basics, and more.

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.

Shop more from the Amazon Big Spring Sale

SEEN ON GMA || 40% OFF OR MORE || HOME & KITCHEN || TRAVEL || OUTDOOR FURNITURE & HOME || SMART HOME || VACUUMS || SPRING CLEANING || WOMEN'S SPRING FASHION || JUMPSUIT

Deals on men's tops

4% off Amazon Amazon Essentials Men's Long-Sleeve Quarter-Zip Fleece Sweatshirt $23.70

$24.90 Amazon Shop Now

40% off Amazon JMIERR Men's Cotton Linen Casual Stylish Button Down Shirt Long Sleeve Dress Shirts $23.98

$39.99 Amazon Shop Now

35% off Amazon True Classic Tees | Premium Fitted Men's T-Shirt | Crew Neck | Singles & Packs $64.99

$99.99 Amazon Shop Now

42% off Amazon JMIERR Men's Casual Stylish Short Sleeve Button-Up Striped Dress Shirts Cotton Beach Shirts $20.78

$35.99 Amazon Shop Now

Deals on men's bottoms

29% off Amazon Levi's Men's 505 Regular Fit Jeans (Also Available in Big & Tall) $48.65

$69.50 Amazon Shop Now

23% off Amazon GAP Men's 8" Easy Shorts $9.90

$12.87 Amazon Shop Now

15% off Amazon G Gradual Men's Golf Joggers Pants with Zipper Pockets Stretch Sweatpants Slim Fit Track Pants Joggers for Men Work Running $28.89

$33.99 Amazon Shop Now

28% off Amazon JMIERR Men's Casual Shorts - Cotton Drawstring Summer Beach Stretch Twill Chino Golf Shorts $20.78

$28.99 Amazon Shop Now

Deals on men's footware

15% off Amazon VILOCY Men's Mesh Dress Sneakers Oxfords Business Casual Walking Shoes Tennis Comfortable $39.09

$45.99 Amazon Shop Now

55% off Amazon Saucony Men's Guide 16 Sneaker $62.80

$140 Amazon Shop Now

Deals on men's accessories

20% off Amazon Fruit of the Loom Men's Coolzone Boxer Briefs, Moisture Wicking & Breathable, Assorted Color Multipacks $14.31

$17.89 Amazon Shop Now