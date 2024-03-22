Amazon's Big Spring Sale: Shop men's basics and fashion finds
Save on men's footwear, basics and more during Amazon Big Spring Sale
Amazon's first-ever Big Spring Sale is here.
If you or the man in your life is looking to upgrade their closet for spring, now is the time to stock up on fashion essentials that Amazon is offering during the Big Spring Sale.
Scroll on to shop the best men's fashion deals below on footwear, basics, and more.
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.
Shop more from the Amazon Big Spring Sale
SEEN ON GMA || 40% OFF OR MORE || HOME & KITCHEN || TRAVEL || OUTDOOR FURNITURE & HOME || SMART HOME || VACUUMS || SPRING CLEANING || WOMEN'S SPRING FASHION || JUMPSUIT
Deals on men's tops
Amazon Essentials Men's Long-Sleeve Quarter-Zip Fleece Sweatshirt
- $23.70
- $24.90
- Amazon
JMIERR Men's Cotton Linen Casual Stylish Button Down Shirt Long Sleeve Dress Shirts
- $23.98
- $39.99
- Amazon
True Classic Tees | Premium Fitted Men's T-Shirt | Crew Neck | Singles & Packs
- $64.99
- $99.99
- Amazon
JMIERR Men's Casual Stylish Short Sleeve Button-Up Striped Dress Shirts Cotton Beach Shirts
- $20.78
- $35.99
- Amazon
Deals on men's bottoms
Levi's Men's 505 Regular Fit Jeans (Also Available in Big & Tall)
- $48.65
- $69.50
- Amazon
G Gradual Men's Golf Joggers Pants with Zipper Pockets Stretch Sweatpants Slim Fit Track Pants Joggers for Men Work Running
- $28.89
- $33.99
- Amazon
JMIERR Men's Casual Shorts - Cotton Drawstring Summer Beach Stretch Twill Chino Golf Shorts
- $20.78
- $28.99
- Amazon
Deals on men's footware
VILOCY Men's Mesh Dress Sneakers Oxfords Business Casual Walking Shoes Tennis Comfortable
- $39.09
- $45.99
- Amazon
Deals on men's accessories
Fruit of the Loom Men's Coolzone Boxer Briefs, Moisture Wicking & Breathable, Assorted Color Multipacks
- $14.31
- $17.89
- Amazon
CWVLC Unisex Cushioned Compression Athletic Ankle Socks Multipack
- $14.95
- $25.99
- Amazon