Amazon Spring Sale 2024: Save on outdoor furniture, grills, garden essentials and more

Save big on outdoor furniture and more during Amazon's Spring Sale.

The Amazon Big Spring Sale has officially kicked off, and it's loaded with great deals that include savings on everything from outdoor furniture to gardening essentials.

Whether you're ready to celebrate spring outdoors or test your gardening skills, there are a wide variety of items included that will help you get there.

Just ahead, you now shop everything from stylish patio sofas to top-rated grills all at discounted prices.

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave ABCNews.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than ABC. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.

Shop more from the Amazon Big Spring Sale

SEEN ON GMA || 40% OFF OR MORE || TECH || HOME & KITCHEN || TRAVEL || SMART HOME || VACUUMS || SPRING CLEANING || WOMEN'S SPRING FASHION || JUMPSUIT

19% off Amazon Vego garden Raised Garden Bed Kits $151.96

$189.95 Amazon Shop Now

20% off Amazon YITAHOME Love Seat Patio Sofa $159.99

$199.99 Amazon Shop Now

26% off Amazon Weber Spirit E-210 Gas Grill $449

$610.80 Amazon Shop Now

20% off Amazon Solo Stove Pi Prime Gas Pizza Oven $279.99

$349.99 Amazon Shop Now

20% off Amazon YITAHOME Large Portable Outdoor Wicker Table $159.99

$199.99 Amazon Shop Now

40% off Amazon EF ECOFLOW Portable Power Station RIVER 2 $178

$299 Amazon Shop Now

16% off Amazon Bonnie Plants Red Beefsteak Tomato 19.3 oz. 4-pack $19.99

$23.91 Amazon Shop Now

43% off Amazon Barton 3pcs Outdoor Bistro Chat Set $179.95

$320.95 Amazon Shop Now

27% off Amazon Greenworks 40V (150 MPH / 130 CFM) Cordless Leaf Blower $92.99

$129 Amazon Shop Now

19% off Amazon Solo Stove Bonfire 2.0 with Stand $252.45

$315.56 Amazon Shop Now

21% off Amazon Miracle-Gro Potting Mix, 8 qt. (2 Pack) $12.49

$15.99 Amazon Shop Now

18% off Amazon Weber Spirit II E-310 3-Burner Liquid Propane Grill $519

$639 Amazon Shop Now

20% off Amazon Best Choice Products Wicker Egg Chair $299.98

$374.99 Amazon Shop Now

28% off Amazon Rock&Rocker 19“ Smokeless Fire Pit $155.50

$219 Amazon Shop Now