Amazon Spring Sale 2024: Save on outdoor furniture, grills, garden essentials and more

Save big on outdoor furniture and more during Amazon's Spring Sale.

ByJacqueline Laurean Yates
March 21, 2024, 6:39 AM

The Amazon Big Spring Sale has officially kicked off, and it's loaded with great deals that include savings on everything from outdoor furniture to gardening essentials.

Whether you're ready to celebrate spring outdoors or test your gardening skills, there are a wide variety of items included that will help you get there.

Just ahead, you now shop everything from stylish patio sofas to top-rated grills all at discounted prices.

19% off
Amazon

Vego garden Raised Garden Bed Kits

  • $151.96
  • $189.95
  • Amazon
20% off
Amazon

YITAHOME Love Seat Patio Sofa

  • $159.99
  • $199.99
  • Amazon
26% off
Amazon

Weber Spirit E-210 Gas Grill

  • $449
  • $610.80
  • Amazon
20% off
Amazon

Solo Stove Pi Prime Gas Pizza Oven

  • $279.99
  • $349.99
  • Amazon
20% off
Amazon

YITAHOME Large Portable Outdoor Wicker Table

  • $159.99
  • $199.99
  • Amazon
40% off
Amazon

EF ECOFLOW Portable Power Station RIVER 2

  • $178
  • $299
  • Amazon
16% off
Amazon

Bonnie Plants Red Beefsteak Tomato 19.3 oz. 4-pack

  • $19.99
  • $23.91
  • Amazon
43% off
Amazon

Barton 3pcs Outdoor Bistro Chat Set

  • $179.95
  • $320.95
  • Amazon
27% off
Amazon

Greenworks 40V (150 MPH / 130 CFM) Cordless Leaf Blower

  • $92.99
  • $129
  • Amazon
19% off
Amazon

Solo Stove Bonfire 2.0 with Stand

  • $252.45
  • $315.56
  • Amazon
21% off
Amazon

Miracle-Gro Potting Mix, 8 qt. (2 Pack)

  • $12.49
  • $15.99
  • Amazon
18% off
Amazon

Weber Spirit II E-310 3-Burner Liquid Propane Grill

  • $519
  • $639
  • Amazon
20% off
Amazon

Best Choice Products Wicker Egg Chair

  • $299.98
  • $374.99
  • Amazon
28% off
Amazon

Rock&Rocker 19“ Smokeless Fire Pit

  • $155.50
  • $219
  • Amazon
25% off
Amazon

YITAHOME 10x12ft Hardtop Gazebo with Nettings and Curtains

  • $543.99
  • $729.99
  • Amazon

