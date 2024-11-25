23 gifts for gamers: Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo and more

With the holidays upon us, many shoppers are on the hunt for the perfect gifts for the gamer in their life.

We've rounded up picks from Nintendo, PlayStation, Xbox and beyond, including consoles, video games, accessories and other must-have items to help kick things off.

Get to shopping now before it's game over.

Nintendo Switch gifts

Amazon Nintendo Switch - Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Bundle This Nintendo Switch bundle includes the base system -- capable of TV, tabletop and handheld modes -- with neon red and blue joy-cons, a digital download of the massively popular "Mario Kart 8 Deluxe" game and 12 months of an individual Nintendo Switch Online membership. $299 Amazon Shop Now

Amazon Nintendo Switch Lite - Coral - Switch For those who only want to play the Switch in handheld mode, the Nintendo Switch Lite is ready for on-the-go gaming. It comes in a variety of colors, including blue, gray, turquoise, yellow and coral. $199 Amazon Shop Now

Walmart Nintendo Super Mario Party Jamboree The latest installment in the "Mario Party" franchise features more than 110 minigames, 22 playable characters, seven boards and hours of fun. $59.88 Walmart Shop Now

Walmart The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom The most recent entry into the "Legend of Zelda" franchise, "Echoes of Wisdom" is the first game in the series with Zelda herself as the main playable character. Follow the princess as she sets out to save Hyrule -- and Link -- with the handy Tri Rod. $59.88 Walmart Shop Now

Amazon Stardew Valley (Nintendo Switch) "Stardew Valley" is a farming sim that has won the hearts of cozy gamers since its original release in 2016. Now, almost nine years later, the game is still fresh as ever thanks to significant -- and free -- updates from its dedicated developer, Eric "ConcernedApe" Barone. $36.49 Amazon Shop Now

28% off Amazon PowerA Travel Pro Slim Case for Nintendo Switch Systems This travel case, which fits the Switch or Switch Lite, also includes storage for up to nine games and lets you show off your love for Kirby. $17.99

$24.99 Amazon Shop Now

PlayStation gifts

16% off Amazon PlayStation 5 Digital Edition (slim) This slimmer design of the PlayStation 5 console provides 1TB of storage, supports digital-only gaming and comes with a DualSense wireless controller. $374

$449.99 Amazon Shop Now

Amazon PlayStation Portal Remote Player - PlayStation 5 It's the power of the PlayStation in the palm of your hand. Play games over your home Wi-Fi while freeing up the TV to binge watch your favorite shows. $199 Amazon Shop Now

28% off Walmart Marvel's Spider-Man 2 - Playstation 5 Join Peter Parker and Miles Morales as they face off against Kraven the Hunter in "Marvel's Spider-Man 2," a sequel to the 2018 original. $50.37

$69.99 Walmart Shop Now

16% off Amazon Astro Bot PS5 The hype for this newly released game is out of this world. Look no further than the seven nominations "Astro Bot" received at The Game Awards 2024, including one for game of the year. $49.99

$59.99 Amazon Shop Now

42% off Amazon Final Fantasy VII Rebirth - Exclusive Amazon Edition (PS5) Another game of the year nominee at The Game Awards 2024 and recipient of seven nominations, "Final Fantasy VII Rebirth," is the sequel to 2020's "Final Fantasy VII Remake" and the second of a planned trilogy of games remaking the landmark 1997 game "Final Fantasy VII." $39.99

$69.99 Amazon Shop Now

Walmart The Last Of Us Part II Remastered - PlayStation 5 This remastered version of the 2020 masterpiece only elevates Ellie and Abby's stories and provides fans of the HBO series an idea of what's next for the show. $49.94 Walmart Shop Now

Xbox gifts

Amazon Xbox Series S 512GB SSD Console - Includes Xbox Wireless Controller The digital-only version of Xbox's current generation, the Series S provides 512GB of storage and comes with a single controller. Upgrade to the Series X for a more powerful gaming experience and disc drive. $298 Amazon Shop Now

60% off Amazon Star Wars Jedi: Survivor - XBOX One A must for any "Star Wars" fan who wants to live their Jedi fantasy, "Star Wars Jedi: Survivor" is the sequel to 2019's "Fallen Order" and picks back up five years later in the story of Jedi Knight Cal Kestis, voiced and portrayed by "Shameless" star Cameron Monaghan. $19.99

$49.99 Amazon Shop Now

37% off Amazon Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree XSX This version of the massively popular "Elden Ring" includes the base game as well as the DLC. Available on Xbox, PlayStation 5 and PC. $49.99

$79.99 Amazon Shop Now

Amazon Xbox Game Pass Ultimate – 3 Month Membership – Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows [Digital Code Can't decide which game to get for someone this holiday season? With Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, they will have access to hundreds of games to choose from, including day-one games on their release day, various EA titles and access to cloud gaming. $49.99 Amazon Shop Now

More gaming gifts

Amazon Meta Quest 3S 128GB — Get Batman: Arkham Shadow and a 3-Month Trial of Meta Quest+ Included — All-in-One Headset Take your gaming experience to the next level in VR with the Meta Quest 3S. Bundle includes "Batman: Arkham Shadow" and a three-month trial of Meta Quest+. $299 Amazon Shop Now

44% off Amazon elago AW5 Compatible with AirPods Pro Case Protect your AirPods Pro case while making it look like a retro handheld game console similar to the original GameBoy. This protective case has 4.6 stars and more than 22,000 ratings on Amazon. $10.99

$19.99 Amazon Shop Now

30% off Amazon BACKBONE One Mobile Gaming Controller for Android and iPhone 15/16 Series (USB-C) Turn your phone into a console with Backbone for quality gaming on the go. This version looks like a PlayStation controller and works with most Android devices and iPhone 15 or newer models. $69.99

$99.99 Amazon Shop Now

39% off Amazon PopSockets Phone Grip Compatible with MagSafe Wanna be the very best like no one ever was? Add some Pokémon flair to your phone with these MagSafe PopGrips from PopSockets, featuring some of the most beloved pocket monsters, like Bulbasaur, Charmander, Squirtle and Gengar. $21

$34.99 Amazon Shop Now

Amazon Razer Edge WiFi Gaming Tablet: Snapdragon G3X Gen 1 - Console-Class Control with HyperSense Haptics The Razer Edge gaming tablet allows you to play games from Google Play or stream PC and Xbox games in the palm of your hand -- and does so at an affordable price point. $249.99 Amazon Shop Now