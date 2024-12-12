Shop the best home gym equipment

Which gear to purchase may depend on how much space is available at home.

With the New Year just weeks away, many are plotting out their fitness journey for the upcoming year.

A tale as old as time, Jan. 1 has marked a new year, and for many a new approach to health and fitness. For some, gym memberships may be unrealistic due to pricing, time available for local options, or even preference.

For those that choose to work out at home or in more public places like parks, there is plenty of affordable gear that can turn your home or public space into a gym just in time for New Year’s.

The National Academy of Sports Medicine offers guidance on the best ways for users to collect gear for a healthy workout in 2025.

Among the resources helpful to have on hand to start your at-home sweat, the NASM, recommends resistance bands, dumbbells, jump ropes and more to start putting together you’re affordable at-home gym. The NASM also suggests kettlebells and stability balls depending on how much space can be dedicated to your at-home gym.

As 2025 draws ever-closer, shop the top picks for items to include in your at-home gym below:

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave ABCNews.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than ABCNews.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication. SOME PRICES ARE DYNAMIC AND MAY CHANGE FROM THE DATE OF PUBLICATION. Have questions about ordering or a purchase? Click here.

Easy to store items for your at-home gym

Amazon 10 Pack PVC Jump Rope for Cardio Fitness The 10-pack of jump ropes offer an easy way to get a quick cardio workout in with easy to store gear. $18.99 Amazon Shop Now

NordicTrack 55 Lb. Select-A-Weight Dumbbells NordicTrack offers specialized dumbbells that are adjustable from 10 pounds to 55 ounds and come with a storage tray. $399 NordicTrack Shop Now

Walmart ProsourceFit Tube Resistance Bands Set w/ Attached Handles for Fitness Resistance arm bands are easy-to-use and set up workout tools for several areas of the body. This product is color customizeable and built sturdy, according to the product description. $29.99 Walmart Shop Now

Larger items for an at-home gym

Amazon ProBody Pilates Ball Exercise Ball If given the space, stability balls are useful ways to work on strength and flexibility excersizes. $25.45 Amazon Shop Now

Amazon Adjustable Kettlebells This product packs five different weighted kettlebells into one large kettlebell, making easy weight adjustments possible, mid workout. $159.99 Amazon Shop Now

At-home gym machinery

NordicTrack NEW X24 Bike The NordicTrack bike allows users to adjust incline to prepare for training on streets, mountains and and downhills. $1999 NordicTrack Shop Now

NordicTrack RW600 Rower The RW600 Rower comes with a screen so users can engage with guided workouts through an iFIT membership. $899 NordicTrack Shop Now