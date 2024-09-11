Shop the top picks for digital picture frames to store core memories

The frames are available in different storage capacities and price points.

Digital picture frames offer users the ability to look back on precious memories in a clean, crisp manner without the price and maintenance of normal picture frames.

While the novelty of a printed photo behind glass is undoubtedly a charming addition as a relic or decoration, digital picture frames are a new and innovative way to artistically display family photos, memories or pretty pictures.

Many digital photo frames, such as the Nixplay option displayed below, have accompanying mobile applications to integrate a seamless transition from phone to frame. Most frames also allow for video uploads, so users can upload clips from their favorite moments to play on a loop.

While digital photo frames can be advantageous in saving money on real non-digital frames, top quality products can cost close to $200. The advantages of a top quality frame include picture quality, aesthetic and increased storage space, allowing the user to upload more images to the frame for display.

In order to consider both options, here are the top picks for digital photo frames organized by affordability and storage.

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave ABCNews.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than ABCNews.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication. SOME PRICES ARE DYNAMIC AND MAY CHANGE FROM THE DATE OF PUBLICATION. Have questions about ordering or a purchase? Click here.

Top picks for cloud-storage digital photo frames

Amazon Nixplay AI-Enhanced Digital Picture Frame By using the coinciding iPhone app, multiple people can contribute photos to this frame, which uses cloud storage, making it perfect for families or friend groups. $139.99 Amazon Shop Now

12% off Amazon Aura Carver 10.1" WiFi Digital Picture Frame Along with over 13,000 reviews, this product offers "free unlimited storage," according to the product description. $288.00

$328.00 Amazon Shop Now

Top picks for locally-stored digital photo frames

Amazon 15.6 Inch Large Frameo Digital Photo Frame With the option of choosing black or white borders, this digital frame would fit well on any neutral color counter top. The frame also supports 32 GBs of storage, allowing for 32 GBs of external storage, the equivalent of 50,000 photos $129.99 Amazon Shop Now

Best Buy Aluratek - 10" IPS LCD Wi-Fi Touchscreen Digital Photo Frame - Black With 32 GBs of built-in memory, this affordable option turns on when it senses motion in the room. $99.99 Best Buy Shop Now

Top picks for affordable digital photo frames

30% off Amazon Frameo 10.1 Inch WiFi Digital Picture Frame, Videos can be added to this product to watch back memorable moments from the past with volume. $69.99

$99.99 Amazon Shop Now

50% off Amazon FRAMEO 10.1 Inch Smart WiFi Digital Photo Frame With the price 50% off and over 4,000 reviews, this product comes highly recommended and at a discounted price. The product also has 32 GB of built-in memory. $49.95

$99.99 Amazon Shop Now