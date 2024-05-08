Shop the 2024 top picks for air conditioners to keep cool in warmer months

The Department of Energy offers tips on the efficient ways to cool your home.

It's finally time to get the air conditioners running again.

The contiguous United States' average maximum daytime temperature for June last year was over 80 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

The Department of Energy (DOE) provides guidance for the most efficient and effective ways to cool your home or living space. If cracking a window open is not effective enough to break the heat, there are simple notes one can consider when purchasing an air conditioner.

In terms of air conditioners, the DOE is careful to note that it is important for efficiency's sake to buy a properly sized unit for the room you are attempting to cool.

"Proper sizing is very important for efficient air conditioning. Buying a larger capacity room air conditioner than is required won't make you feel more comfortable during the hot summer months," notes the DOE.

The DOE suggests "20 Btu for each square foot of living space." A Btu is an energy measurement for air conditioners.

Portable and window air conditioners offer different set ups to cool rooms, with portable options offering flexibility and window options conserving space.

Using DOE guidance, here are picks for some of the best products to keep you cool this summer:

Air conditioners to cool any size room

