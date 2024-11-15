National Election Results: presidential
Top tool gift ideas for the homeowners and DIY lover
Shop the best tools from Home Depot, Amazon and more
If you are shopping for someone on your list who loves to build, fix or tackle a DIY project -- we have the gift guide for you.
No matter the price point or skill level of your recipient, there are some handy tech gadgets and tools that create a unique and practical gift.
If you are adding some love to their toolbox and don't know where to begin, be sure to shop for reliable brands like DeWalt, Ryobi, Milwaukee and more.
Whether a new homeowner or DIY enthusiast, we’ve rounded up some of the best tool gift ideas that are sure to be a hit.
Stocking stuffers
LEATHERMAN, Rebar Multitool with Premium Replaceable Wire Cutters and Saw, Coyote Tan with Nylon Sheath
- $63.96
- $79.95
- Amazon
Garden tools
DEWALT 20V MAX Pruning Shears Garden Tool, Cordless, Bare Tool Only
- $99
- $105
- Amazon
Garden Tools Set, 10 Pcs Stainless Steel Heavy Duty Gardening Tools Set with Folding Saw
- $29.99
- $39.99
- Amazon
Tool sets
DEWALT 20V MAX Power Tool Combo Kit, 10-Tool Cordless Power Tool Set with 2 Batteries and Charger
- $599
- $1049
- Amazon
DIY tools
RYOBI ONE+ 18V Cordless 1/2 in. Drill/Driver (Tool Only) PCL206B Black Green
- $40
- $49.99
- Amazon