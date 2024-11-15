Your Voice Your Vote 2024

Top tool gift ideas for the homeowners and DIY lover

Shop the best tools from Home Depot, Amazon and more

ByCasey DelBasso
November 15, 2024, 4:32 AM
Shop holiday gift ideas for the tool lover
ABC News Photo Illustration, Amazon, Walmart

If you are shopping for someone on your list who loves to build, fix or tackle a DIY project -- we have the gift guide for you.

No matter the price point or skill level of your recipient, there are some handy tech gadgets and tools that create a unique and practical gift.

If you are adding some love to their toolbox and don't know where to begin, be sure to shop for reliable brands like DeWalt, Ryobi, Milwaukee and more.

Whether a new homeowner or DIY enthusiast, we’ve rounded up some of the best tool gift ideas that are sure to be a hit.

Stocking stuffers

Amazon

BINYATOOLS Magnetic Wristband Super Strong Magnets Holds Screws

  • $19.97
  • Amazon
20% off
Amazon

LEATHERMAN, Rebar Multitool with Premium Replaceable Wire Cutters and Saw, Coyote Tan with Nylon Sheath

  • $63.96
  • $79.95
  • Amazon
Amazon

Kikkerland CD120 Rainbow Compact Multi Tool Multi Tool - 7 Tools in 1

  • $19.69
  • Amazon
Amazon

HOTO Laser Measuring Tool

  • $49.99
  • Amazon
15% off
Amazon

3M WorkTunes Connect + AM/FM Hearing Protector

  • $66.80
  • $78.99
  • Amazon

Garden tools

5% off
Amazon

DEWALT 20V MAX Pruning Shears Garden Tool, Cordless, Bare Tool Only

  • $99
  • $105
  • Amazon
25% off
Amazon

Garden Tools Set, 10 Pcs Stainless Steel Heavy Duty Gardening Tools Set with Folding Saw

  • $29.99
  • $39.99
  • Amazon

Tool sets

Amazon

CRAFTSMAN 57 Piece Mechanics Tool Set/Home Tool Set

  • $54.96
  • Amazon
42% off
Amazon

DEWALT 20V MAX Power Tool Combo Kit, 10-Tool Cordless Power Tool Set with 2 Batteries and Charger

  • $599
  • $1049
  • Amazon
9% off
Amazon

RYOBI P1819 18V One+ Lithium Ion Combo Kit

  • $275
  • $304
  • Amazon

DIY tools

19% off
Amazon

RYOBI ONE+ 18V Cordless 1/2 in. Drill/Driver (Tool Only) PCL206B Black Green

  • $40
  • $49.99
  • Amazon
Amazon

Custom Wood Branding Iron for Wood working

  • $18.20
  • Etsy
Amazon

Culiau's Customizer Engraving Pen

  • $69.99
  • Amazon

