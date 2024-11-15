Top tool gift ideas for the homeowners and DIY lover

Shop the best tools from Home Depot, Amazon and more

If you are shopping for someone on your list who loves to build, fix or tackle a DIY project -- we have the gift guide for you.

No matter the price point or skill level of your recipient, there are some handy tech gadgets and tools that create a unique and practical gift.

If you are adding some love to their toolbox and don't know where to begin, be sure to shop for reliable brands like DeWalt, Ryobi, Milwaukee and more.

Whether a new homeowner or DIY enthusiast, we’ve rounded up some of the best tool gift ideas that are sure to be a hit.

Stocking stuffers

20% off Amazon LEATHERMAN, Rebar Multitool with Premium Replaceable Wire Cutters and Saw, Coyote Tan with Nylon Sheath $63.96

Amazon Kikkerland CD120 Rainbow Compact Multi Tool Multi Tool - 7 Tools in 1 $19.69 Amazon Shop Now

Amazon HOTO Laser Measuring Tool $49.99 Amazon Shop Now

15% off Amazon 3M WorkTunes Connect + AM/FM Hearing Protector $66.80

Garden tools

5% off Amazon DEWALT 20V MAX Pruning Shears Garden Tool, Cordless, Bare Tool Only $99

Tool sets

Amazon CRAFTSMAN 57 Piece Mechanics Tool Set/Home Tool Set $54.96 Amazon Shop Now

42% off Amazon DEWALT 20V MAX Power Tool Combo Kit, 10-Tool Cordless Power Tool Set with 2 Batteries and Charger $599

9% off Amazon RYOBI P1819 18V One+ Lithium Ion Combo Kit $275

DIY tools

19% off Amazon RYOBI ONE+ 18V Cordless 1/2 in. Drill/Driver (Tool Only) PCL206B Black Green $40

