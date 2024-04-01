Best brands for at-home iced coffee and cold brew makers

Take a look at recommended brands for coffee and cold brew at home.

As winter turns to spring, so, too, changes the caffeinated drink preferences for coffee drinkers across the Northern Hemisphere.

Iced coffee, traditional hot coffee's trendy relative, is a convenient way to cool down and caffeinate in the spring months.

While traditional homemade coffee is a simple process -- whether the pour-over method, stovetop or coffee machine pods -- the production of at-home iced coffee can be made easier by way of a variety of different at-home iced coffee machines.

Meet the expert

ABC News spoke to Matthew Evilsizor, founder of Conscious Bean, a coffee consulting company, to determine the best iced coffee makers.

Conscious Bean helps develop, design and improve coffee shops' operations.

What exactly you should look for

The key to finding the right iced coffee maker depends on what you are aiming for your maker to do, Evilsizor said. If you are only looking for iced coffee, a wide array of machines will help you achieve that by brewing hot coffee that you can then pour over ice.

However, if you are looking for cold brew, a drink that Evilsizor admits has varying definitions, some brands rise above the rest.

"If we're talking about cold brew, I genuinely believe that that is a coffee bean that has had cold water used to steep it at a lower temperature for a longer period of time," Evilsizor said.

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave this website. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than ABC. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.

The top-of-the-line

10% off Amazon Toddy Cold Brew System Evilsizor said the classic brand for cold brew machines is Toddy. "Almost like you say elevator or Kleenex. Its just become so synonymous," Evilsizor said about Toddy's name recognition in the coffee space. $49.00

$54.95 Amazon Shop Now

Amazon Toddy Commercial Model Cold Brew System with Lift Toddy's patented "lift" system works to increase the extract users are able to produce. $171.79 Amazon Shop Now

Highly recommended in-home coffee makers

Amazon OXO Good Grips 32 Ounce Cold Brew Coffee Maker Evilsizor said OXO and Breville are two companies that provide great options for at-home products in the coffee space. $51.95 Amazon Shop Now

Amazon OXO Brew Compact Cold Brew Coffee Maker This compact brewer that fits in any size kitchen can produce up to seven cups of cold brew $34.97 OXO Shop Now

9% off Amazon Breville Precision Brewer Drip Coffee Machine According to Breville, the various shaped cone baskets allow for the coffee to be produced in differing flavor profiles. $299.95

$329.95 Amazon Shop Now

Amazon Breville Grind Control Coffee Machine This model uses "Steep and Release technology" to make for an equitable taste experience regardless of what vessel you are brewing into. $349.95 Amazon Shop Now

Sleek design iced coffee makers recommended by the expert

Amazon Yama CDM8 Replacement Bottom Beaker - Borosilicate Glass For 6-8 Cup Cold Brew For a more manual, less mechanical approach working with cold brew concentrates, Yama glass products offer a "beautiful statement piece" for "delicious results," according to Evilsizor. $26.00 Amazon Shop Now

Amazon YAMA 25-CUP Cold Brew Coffee Maker Tower This intricate coffee maker tower's "slow drip system ensures you are extracting the full profile from you coffee grounds." $479 Amazon Shop Now

Other highly rated cold brew and coffee makers

20% off Amazon Ninja CFN601 Espresso & Coffee Barista System The versatile features on this model allow for users to brew multiple types of coffee of varying sizes. $199.95

$249.99 Ninja Shop Now