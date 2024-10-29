30 gifts for women: Headphones, air fryers, athleisure and more
Shop gifts for women from Nordstrom, Amazon, Therabody and beyond.
Need a gift? We've got you covered.
Shop early holiday gifts for the women in your life, including tech lovers, outdoor enthusiasts, readers, skin care fans and self-care fans.
When shopping for a gift this year, consider gifts she'll love but also ones she needs: Doe she need a new work bag? Is there an item missing in her kitchen? Is there a hobby she's mentioned but needs the tools to start?
Below, find everything from noise-canceling headphones to tote bags, kitchen finds and beyond. We're keeping an eye on sales too, in order to help you shop deals on your budget.
Continue for more!
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave ABCNews.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than ABCNews.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication. SOME PRICES ARE DYNAMIC AND MAY CHANGE FROM THE DATE OF PUBLICATION. Have questions about ordering or a purchase? Click here.
Gifts for her under $50
Rambler 42 oz Straw Mug with Straw Lid
This YETI straw mug is available to shop in multiple colors and is great for anyone on the go.
- $45
- YETI
Rainier High Rise Legging: High-compression fabric with brushed interior
These high-rise leggings have a brushed interior to keep you warm during your workouts.
- $49.97 to $83.30
- $109 - $119
- Athleta
JOEYOUNG Fleece Ear Warmers
A cold-weather accessory makes for a great gift this time of year.
- $7.19
- $8.99
- Amazon
LANEIGE Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic Moisturizer
A LANEIGE set for skin care lovers.
- $26.40
- $33
- Amazon
111SKIN Jetsetter Wallet Skin Care Set (Limited Edition)
This 111SKIN eye mask set is the perfect stocking stuffer.
- $29.75
- $35
- Nordstrom
MasterClass subscription, per month
Gift a MasterClass subscription to anyone who's interested in learning. Take classes in art and design, film and television, and beyond.
- $10 to $20
- MasterClass
Gifts for her under $100
Elemis Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm 100g
The Elemis cleansing balm is a luxurious cleanser that beauty-lovers will be excited to receive.
- $69
- Dermstore
Signature Cashmere Ribbed Socks
Gift her a pair of cozy cashmere socks like these from NAADAM.
- $68
- NAADAM
The Stakt Mat
The Stakt Mat elevates her workout routine. It's a "2-in-1 fitness mat that also doubles as a block for added versatility in your workouts and extra support for whichever way you move."
- $75
- $88
- Nordstrom
Staub 4-Piece Ceramic Baking Dish Set
For the baker in your life, this Staub baking dish set is now on sale.
- $149.99
- $219
- Nordstrom
Antique Brass Hammered Wine Chiller
Wine-lovers will appreciate this gorgeous antique brass wine chiller for their home.
- $89.95
- Williams Sonoma
Daily Pocket Legging
Vuori's soft, comfortable Daily Pocket Leggings are made with four-way stretch and are moisture-wicking.
- $98
- Vuori
Organic Rib Knit Throw
Parachute's organic rib knit throw blanket is the perfect gift for Mom.
- $99
- Parachute
Gifts for her under $150
Women's Adirondack Barn Coat, Flannel-Lined
If she loves the barn jacket trend, we suggest gifting her this flannel-lined style from L.L. Bean.
- $129
- L.L.Bean
The Commuter Tote in Maple
BEIS' commuter tote is made with nylon and classic vegan leather and features metal feet, a trolley pass-through and space for your laptop.
- $118
- BEIS
Fit Gym Bag in Sage
CALPAK's Fit Gym Bag is available in four colors and features separate storage for shoes or dirty clothes.
- $140
- CALPAK
Define Cropped Jacket Nulu
This new lululemon jacket is designed for casual wear. It's made with sweat-wicking fabric and has zippered pockets, and an elastic zipper pull doubles as an emergency hair tie.
- $118
- lululemon
Gifts for her under $200
Beats Studio Pro
Don't miss Amazon deals on Beats Studio Pro headphones.
- $169.99
- $349.99
- Amazon
Beats Fit Pro - True Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds
These Beats Fit Pro noise-canceling earbuds are also on sale at Amazon.
- $159.99
- $199.95
- Amazon
4-in-1 Skincare Wand & Activating Serum Kit
For the skin-care obsessed.
- $189
- $198
- Solawave
Le Creuset Signature 3.5-Quart Round Enamel Cast Iron French/Dutch Oven
Shop the Le Creuset Signature Cast Iron pot for under $200 during Nordstrom's fall sale, going on now.
- $199.95
- $350
- Nordstrom
Coravin Pivot + Wine Preservation System
This system "combines preservation with aeration, delivering a more aromatic and flavorful wine as you pour with the included Pivot Aerator attachment. The remaining wine is then preserved for up to four weeks, ensuring a fresh-tasting glass when you are ready for it."
- $179.95
- Williams Sonoma
Theragun mini
Gift her a Theragun mini to help decrease muscle soreness, release tension and knots and speed up recovery, among other benefits.
- $199
- Therabody
Jo Malone London Fir & Artemisia Cologne
This limited-edition Jo Malone fragrance smells of artemisia, patchouli and oakmoss.
- $170
- Nordstrom
Splurge-worthy gifts for her
Oura Ring Gen3 Horizon - Silver
Shop the Oura ring on sale at Amazon while it's under $300.
- $299
- $349
- Amazon
Apple iPad Air 13-inch (M2): Built for Apple Intelligence, Liquid Retina Display, 128GB, 12MP Front/Back Camera, Wi-Fi 6E, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life — Purple
Surprise your loved one with an Apple iPad for the holidays.
- $699.99
- $799
- Amazon
Breville Smart Oven Air Fryer Pro
The Breville Smart Oven Air Fryer Pro has 13 preset functions, including toast, roast, broil, air-fry, reheat and more.
- $399.95
- Williams Sonoma
Amazon Kindle Colorsoft Signature Edition (32 GB)
For the woman who loves to read.
- $279.99
- Amazon
Ninja CREAMi Deluxe 11-in-1 Ice Cream and Frozen Treat Maker
Make ice cream at home with the Ninja CREAMi, now on sale.
- $219.99
- $249.99
- Ninja Kitchen