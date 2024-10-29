30 gifts for women: Headphones, air fryers, athleisure and more

Shop gifts for women from Nordstrom, Amazon, Therabody and beyond.

ByClaire Peltier
October 29, 2024, 4:25 AM
Shop gifts for women
Shop gifts for women
ABC News Photo Illustration

Need a gift? We've got you covered.

Shop early holiday gifts for the women in your life, including tech lovers, outdoor enthusiasts, readers, skin care fans and self-care fans.

When shopping for a gift this year, consider gifts she'll love but also ones she needs: Doe she need a new work bag? Is there an item missing in her kitchen? Is there a hobby she's mentioned but needs the tools to start?

Below, find everything from noise-canceling headphones to tote bags, kitchen finds and beyond. We're keeping an eye on sales too, in order to help you shop deals on your budget.

Continue for more!

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave ABCNews.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than ABCNews.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication. SOME PRICES ARE DYNAMIC AND MAY CHANGE FROM THE DATE OF PUBLICATION. Have questions about ordering or a purchase? Click here.

Gifts for her under $50

YETI

Rambler 42 oz Straw Mug with Straw Lid

This YETI straw mug is available to shop in multiple colors and is great for anyone on the go.

  • $45
  • YETI
30% to 54% off
Athleta

Rainier High Rise Legging: High-compression fabric with brushed interior

These high-rise leggings have a brushed interior to keep you warm during your workouts.

  • $49.97 to $83.30
  • $109 - $119
  • Athleta
20% off
Amazon

JOEYOUNG Fleece Ear Warmers

A cold-weather accessory makes for a great gift this time of year.

  • $7.19
  • $8.99
  • Amazon
20% off
Amazon

LANEIGE Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic Moisturizer

A LANEIGE set for skin care lovers.

  • $26.40
  • $33
  • Amazon
15% off
Nordstrom

111SKIN Jetsetter Wallet Skin Care Set (Limited Edition)

This 111SKIN eye mask set is the perfect stocking stuffer.

  • $29.75
  • $35
  • Nordstrom
MasterClass

MasterClass subscription, per month

Gift a MasterClass subscription to anyone who's interested in learning. Take classes in art and design, film and television, and beyond.

  • $10 to $20
  • MasterClass

Gifts for her under $100

Dermstore

Elemis Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm 100g

The Elemis cleansing balm is a luxurious cleanser that beauty-lovers will be excited to receive.

  • $69
  • Dermstore
NAADAM

Signature Cashmere Ribbed Socks

Gift her a pair of cozy cashmere socks like these from NAADAM.

  • $68
  • NAADAM
14% off
Nordstrom

The Stakt Mat

The Stakt Mat elevates her workout routine. It's a "2-in-1 fitness mat that also doubles as a block for added versatility in your workouts and extra support for whichever way you move."

  • $75
  • $88
  • Nordstrom
31% off
Nordstrom

Staub 4-Piece Ceramic Baking Dish Set

For the baker in your life, this Staub baking dish set is now on sale.

  • $149.99
  • $219
  • Nordstrom
Williams Sonoma

Antique Brass Hammered Wine Chiller

Wine-lovers will appreciate this gorgeous antique brass wine chiller for their home.

  • $89.95
  • Williams Sonoma
Vuori

Daily Pocket Legging

Vuori's soft, comfortable Daily Pocket Leggings are made with four-way stretch and are moisture-wicking.

  • $98
  • Vuori
Parachute

Organic Rib Knit Throw

Parachute's organic rib knit throw blanket is the perfect gift for Mom.

  • $99
  • Parachute

Gifts for her under $150

L.L.Bean

Women's Adirondack Barn Coat, Flannel-Lined

If she loves the barn jacket trend, we suggest gifting her this flannel-lined style from L.L. Bean.

  • $129
  • L.L.Bean
BEIS

The Commuter Tote in Maple

BEIS' commuter tote is made with nylon and classic vegan leather and features metal feet, a trolley pass-through and space for your laptop.

  • $118
  • BEIS
UGG

Women's Tazz Clogs

These cozy clogs are a winter must-have.

  • $130
  • UGG
CALPAK

Fit Gym Bag in Sage

CALPAK's Fit Gym Bag is available in four colors and features separate storage for shoes or dirty clothes.

  • $140
  • CALPAK
lululemon

Define Cropped Jacket Nulu

This new lululemon jacket is designed for casual wear. It's made with sweat-wicking fabric and has zippered pockets, and an elastic zipper pull doubles as an emergency hair tie.

  • $118
  • lululemon

Gifts for her under $200

51% off
Amazon

Beats Studio Pro

Don't miss Amazon deals on Beats Studio Pro headphones.

  • $169.99
  • $349.99
  • Amazon
19% off
Amazon

Beats Fit Pro - True Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds

These Beats Fit Pro noise-canceling earbuds are also on sale at Amazon.

  • $159.99
  • $199.95
  • Amazon
4% off
Solawave

4-in-1 Skincare Wand & Activating Serum Kit

For the skin-care obsessed.

  • $189
  • $198
  • Solawave
42% off
Nordstrom

Le Creuset Signature 3.5-Quart Round Enamel Cast Iron French/Dutch Oven

Shop the Le Creuset Signature Cast Iron pot for under $200 during Nordstrom's fall sale, going on now.

  • $199.95
  • $350
  • Nordstrom
Williams Sonoma

Coravin Pivot + Wine Preservation System

This system "combines preservation with aeration, delivering a more aromatic and flavorful wine as you pour with the included Pivot Aerator attachment. The remaining wine is then preserved for up to four weeks, ensuring a fresh-tasting glass when you are ready for it."

  • $179.95
  • Williams Sonoma
Therabody

Theragun mini

Gift her a Theragun mini to help decrease muscle soreness, release tension and knots and speed up recovery, among other benefits.

  • $199
  • Therabody
Nordstrom

Jo Malone London Fir & Artemisia Cologne

This limited-edition Jo Malone fragrance smells of artemisia, patchouli and oakmoss.

  • $170
  • Nordstrom

Splurge-worthy gifts for her

14% off
Amazon

Oura Ring Gen3 Horizon - Silver

Shop the Oura ring on sale at Amazon while it's under $300.

  • $299
  • $349
  • Amazon
12% off
Amazon

Apple iPad Air 13-inch (M2): Built for Apple Intelligence, Liquid Retina Display, 128GB, 12MP Front/Back Camera, Wi-Fi 6E, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life — Purple

Surprise your loved one with an Apple iPad for the holidays.

  • $699.99
  • $799
  • Amazon
Williams Sonoma

Breville Smart Oven Air Fryer Pro

The Breville Smart Oven Air Fryer Pro has 13 preset functions, including toast, roast, broil, air-fry, reheat and more.

  • $399.95
  • Williams Sonoma
Amazon

Amazon Kindle Colorsoft Signature Edition (32 GB)

For the woman who loves to read.

  • $279.99
  • Amazon
12% off
Ninja Kitchen

Ninja CREAMi Deluxe 11-in-1 Ice Cream and Frozen Treat Maker

Make ice cream at home with the Ninja CREAMi, now on sale.

  • $219.99
  • $249.99
  • Ninja Kitchen

ABC News Live

ABC News Live

24/7 coverage of breaking news and live events