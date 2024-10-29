Shop gifts for women from Nordstrom, Amazon, Therabody and beyond.

30 gifts for women: Headphones, air fryers, athleisure and more

Need a gift? We've got you covered.

Shop early holiday gifts for the women in your life, including tech lovers, outdoor enthusiasts, readers, skin care fans and self-care fans.

When shopping for a gift this year, consider gifts she'll love but also ones she needs: Doe she need a new work bag? Is there an item missing in her kitchen? Is there a hobby she's mentioned but needs the tools to start?

Below, find everything from noise-canceling headphones to tote bags, kitchen finds and beyond. We're keeping an eye on sales too, in order to help you shop deals on your budget.

Gifts for her under $50

YETI Rambler 42 oz Straw Mug with Straw Lid This YETI straw mug is available to shop in multiple colors and is great for anyone on the go. $45 YETI Shop Now

30% to 54% off Athleta Rainier High Rise Legging: High-compression fabric with brushed interior These high-rise leggings have a brushed interior to keep you warm during your workouts. $49.97 to $83.30

$109 - $119 Athleta Shop Now

20% off Amazon JOEYOUNG Fleece Ear Warmers A cold-weather accessory makes for a great gift this time of year. $7.19

$8.99 Amazon Shop Now

20% off Amazon LANEIGE Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic Moisturizer A LANEIGE set for skin care lovers. $26.40

$33 Amazon Shop Now

15% off Nordstrom 111SKIN Jetsetter Wallet Skin Care Set (Limited Edition) This 111SKIN eye mask set is the perfect stocking stuffer. $29.75

$35 Nordstrom Shop Now

MasterClass MasterClass subscription, per month Gift a MasterClass subscription to anyone who's interested in learning. Take classes in art and design, film and television, and beyond. $10 to $20 MasterClass Shop Now

Gifts for her under $100

Dermstore Elemis Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm 100g The Elemis cleansing balm is a luxurious cleanser that beauty-lovers will be excited to receive. $69 Dermstore Shop Now

NAADAM Signature Cashmere Ribbed Socks Gift her a pair of cozy cashmere socks like these from NAADAM. $68 NAADAM Shop Now

14% off Nordstrom The Stakt Mat The Stakt Mat elevates her workout routine. It's a "2-in-1 fitness mat that also doubles as a block for added versatility in your workouts and extra support for whichever way you move." $75

$88 Nordstrom Shop Now

31% off Nordstrom Staub 4-Piece Ceramic Baking Dish Set For the baker in your life, this Staub baking dish set is now on sale. $149.99

$219 Nordstrom Shop Now

Williams Sonoma Antique Brass Hammered Wine Chiller Wine-lovers will appreciate this gorgeous antique brass wine chiller for their home. $89.95 Williams Sonoma Shop Now

Vuori Daily Pocket Legging Vuori's soft, comfortable Daily Pocket Leggings are made with four-way stretch and are moisture-wicking. $98 Vuori Shop Now

Parachute Organic Rib Knit Throw Parachute's organic rib knit throw blanket is the perfect gift for Mom. $99 Parachute Shop Now

Gifts for her under $150

L.L.Bean Women's Adirondack Barn Coat, Flannel-Lined If she loves the barn jacket trend, we suggest gifting her this flannel-lined style from L.L. Bean. $129 L.L.Bean Shop Now

BEIS The Commuter Tote in Maple BEIS' commuter tote is made with nylon and classic vegan leather and features metal feet, a trolley pass-through and space for your laptop. $118 BEIS Shop Now

UGG Women's Tazz Clogs These cozy clogs are a winter must-have. $130 UGG Shop Now

CALPAK Fit Gym Bag in Sage CALPAK's Fit Gym Bag is available in four colors and features separate storage for shoes or dirty clothes. $140 CALPAK Shop Now

lululemon Define Cropped Jacket Nulu This new lululemon jacket is designed for casual wear. It's made with sweat-wicking fabric and has zippered pockets, and an elastic zipper pull doubles as an emergency hair tie. $118 lululemon Shop Now

Gifts for her under $200

51% off Amazon Beats Studio Pro Don't miss Amazon deals on Beats Studio Pro headphones. $169.99

$349.99 Amazon Shop Now

19% off Amazon Beats Fit Pro - True Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds These Beats Fit Pro noise-canceling earbuds are also on sale at Amazon. $159.99

$199.95 Amazon Shop Now

4% off Solawave 4-in-1 Skincare Wand & Activating Serum Kit For the skin-care obsessed. $189

$198 Solawave Shop Now

42% off Nordstrom Le Creuset Signature 3.5-Quart Round Enamel Cast Iron French/Dutch Oven Shop the Le Creuset Signature Cast Iron pot for under $200 during Nordstrom's fall sale, going on now. $199.95

$350 Nordstrom Shop Now

Williams Sonoma Coravin Pivot + Wine Preservation System This system "combines preservation with aeration, delivering a more aromatic and flavorful wine as you pour with the included Pivot Aerator attachment. The remaining wine is then preserved for up to four weeks, ensuring a fresh-tasting glass when you are ready for it." $179.95 Williams Sonoma Shop Now

Therabody Theragun mini Gift her a Theragun mini to help decrease muscle soreness, release tension and knots and speed up recovery, among other benefits. $199 Therabody Shop Now

Nordstrom Jo Malone London Fir & Artemisia Cologne This limited-edition Jo Malone fragrance smells of artemisia, patchouli and oakmoss. $170 Nordstrom Shop Now

Splurge-worthy gifts for her

14% off Amazon Oura Ring Gen3 Horizon - Silver Shop the Oura ring on sale at Amazon while it's under $300. $299

$349 Amazon Shop Now

12% off Amazon Apple iPad Air 13-inch (M2): Built for Apple Intelligence, Liquid Retina Display, 128GB, 12MP Front/Back Camera, Wi-Fi 6E, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life — Purple Surprise your loved one with an Apple iPad for the holidays. $699.99

$799 Amazon Shop Now

Williams Sonoma Breville Smart Oven Air Fryer Pro The Breville Smart Oven Air Fryer Pro has 13 preset functions, including toast, roast, broil, air-fry, reheat and more. $399.95 Williams Sonoma Shop Now

Amazon Amazon Kindle Colorsoft Signature Edition (32 GB) For the woman who loves to read. $279.99 Amazon Shop Now