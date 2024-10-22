Get ready for holiday parties with this speaker and light show in one from JBL.

JBL's Partybox Bluetooth speaker is on sale for $100 off right now at Walmart

Holiday parties will be here soon, and nothing is more essential to hosting the perfect bash than music. That's why the JBL Partybox 110, currently on sale at Walmart, is a must-have for anyone looking to create the perfect vibe at their upcoming gatherings.

The Partybox 110 is a Bluetooth speaker that, at 22.4 inches tall, functions more like a full sound system for your home gathering without all the expensive wiring and setup.

It comes with two levels of adjustable bass to give your music the full sound you want while a dynamic light show syncs up to the beat to create an entrancing, ambient display that really sets the mood. Whether you're trying to hype up the crowd with dance music or setting the tone for a warm, cozy night with something slower, the glow of this light show is the perfect enhancement.

Shop the JBL Partybox 110, on sale at Walmart. ABC News, Walmart

Rated for IPX4 water resistance, the Partybox 110 stands up equally to spilled drinks in or a splashy day at the poolside so you can enjoy it year-round.

12 hours of battery life also comes in handy, as a full charge ensures you can keep the energy high throughout the whole party.

The Partybox app is a great way to help control the playlist and stream your favorite tunes, and it also makes it easy to pair with other speakers for an even more immersive sound experience.

Right now, you can buy the JBL Partybox 110 for $299.76 via Walmart in the link below, a savings of more than $100 off the original price.

To give yourself or your favorite party animal the perfect gift this year, keep scrolling and add to cart.

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave ABCNews.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than ABCNews.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication. SOME PRICES ARE DYNAMIC AND MAY CHANGE FROM THE DATE OF PUBLICATION. Have questions about ordering or a purchase? Click here.