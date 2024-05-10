Here's what to look for and where to shop for the best grill brushes.

Best grill brushes of 2024: What to look for and where to shop

Here's where to shop for the best grill brushes.

Here's where to shop for the best grill brushes.

Here's where to shop for the best grill brushes.

Here's where to shop for the best grill brushes.

Grilling outside during the spring and summer months tends to be most ideal, and having the right tools can make all of the difference.

One key element that can elevate your grilling experience is to have an appropriate brush to keep your cooking area clean and safe.

What's a grill brush?

A grill brush is a tool used primarily for cleaning and removing residue and debris from grill grates. Having one on-hand while grilling can also help prevent food from sticking to the grill — making it easier to clean after you finished cooking.

Here's where to shop for the best grill brushes. ABC News Photo Illustration, Williams Sonoma, Walmart, Kohls, Amazon

What are the different types of grill brushes?

Grill brushes come in several different materials, including some of the most popular styles: nylon, wood, metal, stainless steel, brass, and natural fiber. Some also have additional features, such as stem cleaning functionality or scrapers.

What should you look for when buying a grill brush?

- Brush head: A smaller brush head can be easier to manage and more efficient when cleaning grill surfaces.

- Handle: It's best to look for a handle that keeps your hands away from the heat coming from the grill. Handles that are 15-20 inches long and made from non-melting as well as non-flammable materials work well to keep your hands safe.

- Compatibility: Make sure your grill brush is compatible with the grill type.

If you're in the market for a new grill brush, there are a variety of retailers that offer quality items.

Below, see some of the best stores to shop for grill brushes as well as top-rated picks from each.

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave ABCNews.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than ABCNews.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication. SOME PRICES ARE DYNAMIC AND MAY CHANGE FROM THE DATE OF PUBLICATION. Have questions about ordering or a purchase? Click here.

Williams Sonoma Grand Grill Daddy Steam Cleaning Grill Brush $99.95 Williams Sonoma Shop Now

33% off Amazon GRILLART Grill Brush and Scraper $19.99

$29.99 Amazon Shop Now

Amazon Grill Rescue BBQ Replaceable Scraper Cleaning Head $49.95 Amazon Shop Now

20% off Home Depot Nexgrill Grill Brush with Scrub Pad $7.98

$9.98 Home Depot Shop Now

Walmart Mr. Bar-B-Q Steam Clean BBQ Brush $19.99 Walmart Shop Now