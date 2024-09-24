Top 5 rakes of 2024 for easy and efficient leaf removal

Raking leaves is a crucial part of yearly yard maintenance.

With an overwhelming amount of rakes to choose from on the market, making sure you review all of the offerings available can be helpful for you to make the most informed shopping decision.

Whether you are managing large piles of leaves or just a small outdoor space with minimal upkeep, a rake is a helpful tool to make the tasks at hand a little more manageable.

For example, the Fiskars leaf rake from The Home Depot is a top reviewer choice, as it is lightweight and easy to use. If you are shopping for something with more durability to pick up larger debris, then the Bully Tools rake might be the way to go.

Below, we are rounding up the top five rakes to shop in 2024 based on consumer reviews and ratings. Scroll on to make fall clean-up a breeze.

Fiskars leaf rake

With a 24-inch head, this curved rake from Fiskars is an efficient and lightweight tool making cleanup easy on your neck and back.

Home Depot Fiskars 24 in. Leaf Rake $20.67 Home Depot Shop Now

Bully Tools Poly Lawn and Leaf Rake

The Bully Tools rake has a 4.5-star review on Amazon and is a great pick for picking up larger debris like twigs and tree branches.

ORIENTOOLS garden rake

Coming in at under $30, the ORIENTOOLS garden rake has a handful of customer reviewers noting the comfortable handle and lightweight usability. The handle is adjustable and extends from 42 to 60 inches, making it suitable for different users.

Tabor Tools adjustable metal rake

This adjustable rake allows users to adjust the head width as well as handle length -- which might be helpful if you are cleaning up around tighter and narrower spaces.

ReLeaf leaf scoop

If you are looking for a similar tool that is not a traditional rake, the ReLeaf leaf scoop might be your answer. If you have large amounts of leaf pickup, sometimes just bending over and scooping up the piles is the most efficient way to get the job done.