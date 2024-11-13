National Election Results: presidential
25 home gifts you can give for the holidays
Shop mattresses, small appliances, vacuums and more great gifts.
Searching for a holiday gift?
From bedding to bath bundles, small appliances and unique home décor, we're rounding up home gifts you can give anyone in your life.
For example, opt for a bamboo sheet set from Cozy Earth for new homeowners, an iRobot Roomba or a BISSELL carpet cleaner for pet owners, a Ninja air fryer for cooks or a Breville espresso machine for coffee lovers.
Plus, shop deals on mattresses from Nolah, Saatva and more that you can gift yourself or your partner.
Check it all out below.
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave ABCNews.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than ABCNews.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication. SOME PRICES ARE DYNAMIC AND MAY CHANGE FROM THE DATE OF PUBLICATION. Have questions about ordering or a purchase? Click here.
Bedding and bath
New homeowners and long-time homeowners alike may appreciate new bedding and bath sets for a refresh, especially as we approach the new year. Shop picks from Cozy Earth, brooklinen and beyond.
Vacuums
Vacuuming may be a chore, but a vacuum upgrade may just help make life a little easier.
BISSELL Little Green Multi-Purpose Portable Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner
- $123.59
- Amazon
Small appliances
From air fryers to blenders and beyond, gift your friend or family member the small appliance they've been eyeing all year.
Nespresso Vertuo Plus Deluxe Coffee and Espresso Maker by De'Longhi
- $174
- $249
- Amazon
Mattresses
Surprise your partner with a new mattress or gift one to yourself for the holidays. Shop picks from Nolah, Brooklyn Bedding and Cocoon By Sealy on sale, among others.
Home décor
Candles, coasters and other home décor that suits their space is a simple way to show someone you appreciate their sense of style. Plus, our picks make great Secret Santa gifts, white elephant gifts and stocking stuffers.