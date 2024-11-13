Your Voice Your Vote 2024

25 home gifts you can give for the holidays

Shop mattresses, small appliances, vacuums and more great gifts.

ByClaire Peltier
November 13, 2024, 4:11 AM
Shop gifts for the home 2024.
ABC News, brooklinen, parachutehome, amazon,

Searching for a holiday gift?

From bedding to bath bundles, small appliances and unique home décor, we're rounding up home gifts you can give anyone in your life.

For example, opt for a bamboo sheet set from Cozy Earth for new homeowners, an iRobot Roomba or a BISSELL carpet cleaner for pet owners, a Ninja air fryer for cooks or a Breville espresso machine for coffee lovers.

Plus, shop deals on mattresses from Nolah, Saatva and more that you can gift yourself or your partner.

Check it all out below.

Bedding and bath

New homeowners and long-time homeowners alike may appreciate new bedding and bath sets for a refresh, especially as we approach the new year. Shop picks from Cozy Earth, brooklinen and beyond.

31% off
brooklinen

Super-Plush Turkish Cotton Bath Towel Bundle

  • $93.84
  • $138
  • brooklinen
Cozy Earth

Bamboo Sheet Set

  • $288
  • Cozy Earth
Parachute

Washed Velvet Quilt

  • $299
  • Parachute
Pottery Barn

Classic Organic Towel

  • $19.50 to $66.50
  • Pottery Barn
19% off
Magnolia

Antique White + Oatmeal Stripe Linen Cotton Duvet

  • $127.20
  • $159
  • Magnolia

Vacuums

Vacuuming may be a chore, but a vacuum upgrade may just help make life a little easier.

Amazon

BISSELL Little Green Multi-Purpose Portable Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner

  • $123.59
  • Amazon
29% off
Amazon

Dyson V11 Origin Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, Nickel/Blue

  • $399.99
  • $569.99
  • Amazon
45% off
Amazon

iRobot Roomba Combo i5+ Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum and Mop

  • $299
  • $549.99
  • Amazon
54% off
Amazon

Shark NV360 Navigator Lift-Away Deluxe Upright Vacuum with Large Dust Cup Capacity

  • $99.99
  • $219.99
  • Amazon
23% off
Amazon

Shark Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum

  • $199.99
  • $259.99
  • Amazon

Small appliances

From air fryers to blenders and beyond, gift your friend or family member the small appliance they've been eyeing all year.

11% off
Amazon

Ninja Air Fryer

  • $79.99
  • $89.99
  • Amazon
25% off
Amazon

Cuisinart Air Fryer Oven

  • $89.95
  • $119.95
  • Amazon
Amazon

Breville the Bambino Espresso Machine with Auto Milk Frother

  • $299.95
  • Amazon
30% off
Amazon

Nespresso Vertuo Plus Deluxe Coffee and Espresso Maker by De'Longhi

  • $174
  • $249
  • Amazon
23% off
Our Place

Wonder Oven

  • $149
  • $195
  • Our Place

Mattresses

Surprise your partner with a new mattress or gift one to yourself for the holidays. Shop picks from Nolah, Brooklyn Bedding and Cocoon By Sealy on sale, among others.

35% off
Cocoon by Sealy

The Chill Mattress, Queen

  • $699
  • $1079
  • Cocoon by Sealy
30% off
Brooklyn Bedding

Signature Hybrid Mattress, Queen

  • $932.40
  • $1332
  • Brooklyn Bedding
34% off
Nolah

Nolah Original Mattress, Queen

  • $942
  • $1449
  • Nolah
15% off
Avocado

Avocado Green Mattress, Queen

  • $1699
  • $1999
  • Avocado
14% off
Saatva

Saatva Classic Mattress, Queen

  • $1795
  • $2097
  • Saatva

Home décor

Candles, coasters and other home décor that suits their space is a simple way to show someone you appreciate their sense of style. Plus, our picks make great Secret Santa gifts, white elephant gifts and stocking stuffers.

Bloomingdale's

LAFCO Woodland Spruce Signature Candle, 15.5 oz.

  • $75
  • Bloomingdale's
19% off
Magnolia

Pressed Flower Plaque Coasters

  • $14.40
  • $18
  • Magnolia
Williams Sonoma

Williams Sonoma Walnut Cookbook Stand

  • $49.95
  • Williams Sonoma
Anthropologie

Aperture Double Frame

  • $48
  • Anthropologie
Anthropologie

Terrain Rose Ombre Glass Vase

  • $38
  • Anthropologie

