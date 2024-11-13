25 home gifts you can give for the holidays

Searching for a holiday gift?

From bedding to bath bundles, small appliances and unique home décor, we're rounding up home gifts you can give anyone in your life.

For example, opt for a bamboo sheet set from Cozy Earth for new homeowners, an iRobot Roomba or a BISSELL carpet cleaner for pet owners, a Ninja air fryer for cooks or a Breville espresso machine for coffee lovers.

Plus, shop deals on mattresses from Nolah, Saatva and more that you can gift yourself or your partner.

Check it all out below.

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave ABCNews.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than ABCNews.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication. SOME PRICES ARE DYNAMIC AND MAY CHANGE FROM THE DATE OF PUBLICATION. Have questions about ordering or a purchase? Click here.

Bedding and bath

New homeowners and long-time homeowners alike may appreciate new bedding and bath sets for a refresh, especially as we approach the new year. Shop picks from Cozy Earth, brooklinen and beyond.

31% off brooklinen Super-Plush Turkish Cotton Bath Towel Bundle $93.84

$138 brooklinen Shop Now

Cozy Earth Bamboo Sheet Set $288 Cozy Earth Shop Now

Parachute Washed Velvet Quilt $299 Parachute Shop Now

Pottery Barn Classic Organic Towel $19.50 to $66.50 Pottery Barn Shop Now

19% off Magnolia Antique White + Oatmeal Stripe Linen Cotton Duvet $127.20

$159 Magnolia Shop Now

Vacuums

Vacuuming may be a chore, but a vacuum upgrade may just help make life a little easier.

Amazon BISSELL Little Green Multi-Purpose Portable Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner $123.59 Amazon Shop Now

29% off Amazon Dyson V11 Origin Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, Nickel/Blue $399.99

$569.99 Amazon Shop Now

45% off Amazon iRobot Roomba Combo i5+ Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum and Mop $299

$549.99 Amazon Shop Now

54% off Amazon Shark NV360 Navigator Lift-Away Deluxe Upright Vacuum with Large Dust Cup Capacity $99.99

$219.99 Amazon Shop Now

23% off Amazon Shark Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum $199.99

$259.99 Amazon Shop Now

Small appliances

From air fryers to blenders and beyond, gift your friend or family member the small appliance they've been eyeing all year.

11% off Amazon Ninja Air Fryer $79.99

$89.99 Amazon Shop Now

25% off Amazon Cuisinart Air Fryer Oven $89.95

$119.95 Amazon Shop Now

Amazon Breville the Bambino Espresso Machine with Auto Milk Frother $299.95 Amazon Shop Now

30% off Amazon Nespresso Vertuo Plus Deluxe Coffee and Espresso Maker by De'Longhi $174

$249 Amazon Shop Now

23% off Our Place Wonder Oven $149

$195 Our Place Shop Now

Mattresses

Surprise your partner with a new mattress or gift one to yourself for the holidays. Shop picks from Nolah, Brooklyn Bedding and Cocoon By Sealy on sale, among others.

35% off Cocoon by Sealy The Chill Mattress, Queen $699

$1079 Cocoon by Sealy Shop Now

30% off Brooklyn Bedding Signature Hybrid Mattress, Queen $932.40

$1332 Brooklyn Bedding Shop Now

34% off Nolah Nolah Original Mattress, Queen $942

$1449 Nolah Shop Now

15% off Avocado Avocado Green Mattress, Queen $1699

$1999 Avocado Shop Now

14% off Saatva Saatva Classic Mattress, Queen $1795

$2097 Saatva Shop Now

Home décor

Candles, coasters and other home décor that suits their space is a simple way to show someone you appreciate their sense of style. Plus, our picks make great Secret Santa gifts, white elephant gifts and stocking stuffers.

Bloomingdale's LAFCO Woodland Spruce Signature Candle, 15.5 oz. $75 Bloomingdale's Shop Now

19% off Magnolia Pressed Flower Plaque Coasters $14.40

$18 Magnolia Shop Now

Williams Sonoma Williams Sonoma Walnut Cookbook Stand $49.95 Williams Sonoma Shop Now

Anthropologie Aperture Double Frame $48 Anthropologie Shop Now