9 travel mugs for commuters and beyond

For commuters, travelers or anyone constantly on the go, a travel mug is practically an accessory.

Because all mugs are not created equal, we're rounding up some of the best, highly-rated travel mugs from brands like Contigo, Stanley, Thermos and more. Contigo's vacuum-insulated stainless steel travel mug, for example, has a 4.6-star Amazon rating with more than 33,000 ratings.

We also have innovative, aesthetically pleasing picks from Fellow and Ember, the latter of which is battery-powered and comes with a charging coaster to keep your drink at the perfect temperature.

As you shop, consider factors like insulation, material and type of lid to find the travel mug that will work best for you. Of course, there are plenty of styles and colors too, whether you like a more neutral option or something bright and colorful.

Continue below to shop our picks!

YETI Rambler 20 oz Travel Mug with Stronghold Lid YETI's travel mug has a 4.6-star rating and more than 4,500 reviews. It has an elevated handle to "enjoy cupholder convenience just about anywhere," according to YETI's website. It's made with kitchen-grade stainless steel and features a rotating lid for ease of use whether you're left- or right-handed. $38 YETI Shop Now

Amazon Contigo Byron Vacuum-Insulated Stainless Steel Travel Mug, 20oz If you're looking for a highly-rated, well-reviewed travel mug, this one is it: It has 4.6 stars on Amazon and more than 33,000 ratings. The Contigo Byron stainless steel travel mug is available in multiple colors and boasts that it will keep your drink hot for up to seven hours or cold for up to 18 hours. $16.99 Amazon Shop Now

Amazon Simple Modern Travel Coffee Mug Tumbler with Flip Lid The Simple Modern Voyager mug features a flip lid and is cupholder-friendly. It has 4.7 stars and more than 7,200 ratings on Amazon. $17.99 Amazon Shop Now

16% off Amazon THERMOS Stainless King Vacuum-Insulated Travel Mug, 16 Ounce, Midnight Blue The Thermos travel mug claims it can keep drinks hot for seven hours and cold for 18 hours. Store it in your cupholder when you're on the go and hold it by its handle. Plus, it's dishwasher safe and on sale. $24.99

$29.99 Amazon Shop Now

REI Hydro Flask All Around Tumbler 2.0 - 20 fl. oz. The Hydro Flask All Around Tumbler is insulated, straw-compatible and features a press-in lid to keep splashes at bay. $27.95 REI Shop Now

REI Stanley Perfect-Brew Travel French Press Vacuum Mug Indulge in French press coffee with the Stanley Perfect-Brew Travel French Press Vacuum Mug. It features double-wall insulation to keep your coffee hot or cold. Plus, it's dishwasher-safe. $36 REI Shop Now

Anthropoogie Fellow Carter Move Mug This sleek Fellow mug has a 4.6-star rating and more than 900 reviews on Anthropologie. "Designed to amplify the senses and engineered to fit your travel needs with a snap-in splash guard and slim width, you can now enjoy coffee at its fullest on-the-go." Just note you have to hand-wash it! $35 Anthropoogie Shop Now

Williams Sonoma Ember Travel Mug 2+ Shopping for someone who's always on the go? The Ember Travel Mug 2+ makes a great gift. You can set your ideal heat level and the product's built-in battery claims to keep the drink hot for up to three hours. It comes with a charging coaster and it's compatible with Apple Find My, should you ever lose sight of your mug. $199.95 Williams Sonoma Shop Now