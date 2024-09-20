Shop up to 31% off AirPods at Amazon, plus the new AirPods 4

As Apple makes way for its new AirPods 4 launch, Amazon is offering major discounts on previous AirPods models.

According to Apple's website, AirPods 4, the "next evolution of sound and comfort," boast "immersive, theater-like sound" with a redesigned fit and the option to have Active Noise Cancellation. They are available for $129 and $179 at both Apple and Amazon.

For those looking for a deal, Amazon has up to 31% off the AirPods Pro 2, the AirPods Max Wireless Over-Ear Headphones, third-generation Apple AirPods and second-generation Apple AirPods.

For example, the AirPods Pro 2, with noise-cancellation and transparency mode, are now under $200.

Check out the Apple deals below!

23% off Amazon Apple AirPods Pro 2 Wireless Earbuds $189.99

$249 Amazon Shop Now

16% off Amazon Apple AirPods Max Wireless Over-Ear Headphones $459

$550 Amazon Shop Now

23% off Amazon Apple AirPods (3rd Generation) Wireless Ear Buds $129.99

$169 Amazon Shop Now

31% off Amazon Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) Wireless Ear Buds $89

$129 Amazon Shop Now

Amazon Apple AirPods 4 Wireless Earbuds $129 to $179 Amazon Shop Now