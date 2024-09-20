Shop up to 31% off AirPods at Amazon, plus the new AirPods 4

Amazon offers deals on Apple AirPods.

ByClaire Peltier
September 20, 2024, 12:22 PM
Top deals on AirPods at Amazon
Top deals on AirPods at Amazon
ABC News Photo Illustration, Apple/Amazon

As Apple makes way for its new AirPods 4 launch, Amazon is offering major discounts on previous AirPods models.

According to Apple's website, AirPods 4, the "next evolution of sound and comfort," boast "immersive, theater-like sound" with a redesigned fit and the option to have Active Noise Cancellation. They are available for $129 and $179 at both Apple and Amazon.

For those looking for a deal, Amazon has up to 31% off the AirPods Pro 2, the AirPods Max Wireless Over-Ear Headphones, third-generation Apple AirPods and second-generation Apple AirPods.

For example, the AirPods Pro 2, with noise-cancellation and transparency mode, are now under $200.

Check out the Apple deals below!

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave ABCNews.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than ABCNews.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication. SOME PRICES ARE DYNAMIC AND MAY CHANGE FROM THE DATE OF PUBLICATION. Have questions about ordering or a purchase? Click here.

23% off
Amazon

Apple AirPods Pro 2 Wireless Earbuds

  • $189.99
  • $249
  • Amazon
16% off
Amazon

Apple AirPods Max Wireless Over-Ear Headphones

  • $459
  • $550
  • Amazon
23% off
Amazon

Apple AirPods (3rd Generation) Wireless Ear Buds

  • $129.99
  • $169
  • Amazon
31% off
Amazon

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) Wireless Ear Buds

  • $89
  • $129
  • Amazon
Amazon

Apple AirPods 4 Wireless Earbuds

  • $129 to $179
  • Amazon
Apple

AirPods 4

  • $129 to $179
  • Apple

ABC News Live

ABC News Live

24/7 coverage of breaking news and live events