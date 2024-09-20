Shop up to 31% off AirPods at Amazon, plus the new AirPods 4
Amazon offers deals on Apple AirPods.
As Apple makes way for its new AirPods 4 launch, Amazon is offering major discounts on previous AirPods models.
According to Apple's website, AirPods 4, the "next evolution of sound and comfort," boast "immersive, theater-like sound" with a redesigned fit and the option to have Active Noise Cancellation. They are available for $129 and $179 at both Apple and Amazon.
For those looking for a deal, Amazon has up to 31% off the AirPods Pro 2, the AirPods Max Wireless Over-Ear Headphones, third-generation Apple AirPods and second-generation Apple AirPods.
For example, the AirPods Pro 2, with noise-cancellation and transparency mode, are now under $200.
Check out the Apple deals below!
