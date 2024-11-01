35 kitchen essentials to gift for the holidays from Cuisinart, Ninja and more

Whether you're shopping for an aspiring chef or someone who takes a more casual approach to the kitchen, kitchen gadgets, décor and small appliances make great holiday gifts.

Air fryers, coffee makers and ice cream makers, for example, are great small appliances to add to someone's everyday collection. Consider the space they have in the kitchen and their regular routines to ensure the gift is one they'll actually use.

Smaller kitchen tools like utensil sets, serving boards, and salt and pepper mills make ideal gifts for hosts or coworkers, and small kitchen décor like dish towels, vases and seasonal candles are great go-to gifts for everyone. Find customizable options to add a personal touch to the item, like engraved drinkware and cutting boards.

We're rounding up kitchen-centered gifts below from retailers like Amazon, Cuisinart, Ninja Kitchen and beyond.

Small appliances

Our Place Wonder Oven $195 Our Place Shop Now

Our Place Dream Cooker $199 Our Place Shop Now

16% off Ninja Ninja Detect Duo Power Blender Smoothie Maker with BlendSense $149.99

$179.99 Ninja Shop Now

23% off Cuisinart Compact Automatic Bread Maker $99.95

$129.95 Cuisinart Shop Now

25% off Cuisinart 4.5-qt Basket Air Fryer $89.95

$119.95 Cuisinart Shop Now

33% off Cuisinart Indoor Pizza Oven $199.95

$299.95 Cuisinart Shop Now

12% off Ninja Ninja CREAMi Deluxe 11-in-1 Ice Cream and Frozen Treat Maker $219.99

$249.99 Ninja Shop Now

25% off Cuisinart Power Advantage PLUS 9 Speed Hand Mixer with Storage Case $59.95

$79.95 Cuisinart Shop Now

30% off Amazon Crock-Pot 7 Quart Oval Manual Slow Cooker, Stainless Steel $34.99

$49.99 Amazon Shop Now

Coffee and espresso makers

Ninja Ninja Luxe Café Premier Series Espresso Machine Drip Coffee Maker & Cold Brew Machine $499.99 Ninja Shop Now

20% off Amazon Smeg 50's Retro Style Aesthetic Drip Coffee Machine $229.95

$290 Amazon Shop Now

8% off Amazon Breville BES870XL Espresso Machine, One Size, Brushed Stainless Steel $689

$749.95 Amazon Shop Now

33% off Amazon Keurig K-Express Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker $59.99

$89.99 Amazon Shop Now

Kitchen tools and gadgets

Amazon Amazon Basics 18 Pieces Premium High-Carbon Stainless Steel Blades with Pine Wood Knife Block Set,Kitchen, Black $65.44 Amazon Shop Now

Magnolia Copper and Brass Colander $30 Magnolia Shop Now

40% off Amazon Fullstar Vegetable Chopper $29.97

$49.99 Amazon Shop Now

Sur la Table John Boos & Co. Reversible Maple Cutting Boards $99.95 to $159.95 Sur la Table Shop Now

31% off Sur la Table KitchenAid Stand Mixer Pasta Attachment Set $149.96

$219.95 Sur la Table Shop Now

Magnolia Cora Inlay Wooden Serving Plank $80 Magnolia Shop Now

Etsy Handwritten Recipe Cutting Board $34 Etsy Shop Now

39% off Amazon Kitchy Pizza Cutter Wheel with Protective Blade Cover, Ergonomic Pizza Slicer $11.99

$19.99 Amazon Shop Now

Cookware and bakeware

Our Place Titanium Always Pan Pro $215 Our Place Shop Now

Goop goop Home Rectangular Roaster With Rack $200 Goop Shop Now

Our Place Bakeware Set $195 Our Place Shop Now

Kitchen décor

Magnolia Brass Bell Salt + Pepper Set $28 Magnolia Shop Now

Magnolia French Grey Ruffle Cake Stand with Dome $68 Magnolia Shop Now

Magnolia Tulip Embroidered Edge Table Runner $40 Magnolia Shop Now

Anthropologie Cucina Stoneware Olive Oil Cruet $48 Anthropologie Shop Now

Anthropologie Peyton Oversized Waffle Dish Towel $18 Anthropologie Shop Now

Nordstrom homesick Gingerbread House Candle $29.95 Nordstrom Shop Now

Food and drink subscriptions and boxes

HelloFresh HelloFresh Gift Card $75 to $160 HelloFresh Shop Now

Blue Apron Blue Apron Meal Kit Delivery Gift Card $70 to $280 Blue Apron Shop Now

Counter Culture Coffee Counter Culture Coffee subscription, 3 months $16 to $19 Counter Culture Coffee Shop Now

Hungryroot Hungryroot gift card $75 to $200 Hungryroot Shop Now