35 kitchen essentials to gift for the holidays from Cuisinart, Ninja and more

Shop kitchen gifts including small appliances, gadgets and décor.

ByClaire Peltier
November 1, 2024, 4:14 AM
Top kitchen gifts for the holidays.
Top kitchen gifts for the holidays.
ABC News, fromourplace, ninjakitchen, cuisinart, amazon, anthropologie

Whether you're shopping for an aspiring chef or someone who takes a more casual approach to the kitchen, kitchen gadgets, décor and small appliances make great holiday gifts.

Air fryers, coffee makers and ice cream makers, for example, are great small appliances to add to someone's everyday collection. Consider the space they have in the kitchen and their regular routines to ensure the gift is one they'll actually use.

Smaller kitchen tools like utensil sets, serving boards, and salt and pepper mills make ideal gifts for hosts or coworkers, and small kitchen décor like dish towels, vases and seasonal candles are great go-to gifts for everyone. Find customizable options to add a personal touch to the item, like engraved drinkware and cutting boards.

We're rounding up kitchen-centered gifts below from retailers like Amazon, Cuisinart, Ninja Kitchen and beyond.

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. SOME PRICES ARE DYNAMIC AND MAY CHANGE FROM THE DATE OF PUBLICATION. Have questions about ordering or a purchase? Click here. Get more shopGMA! Sign up for our newsletter, and follow on Instagram and TikTok.

Small appliances

Our Place

Wonder Oven

  • $195
  • Our Place
Our Place

Dream Cooker

  • $199
  • Our Place
16% off
Ninja

Ninja Detect Duo Power Blender Smoothie Maker with BlendSense

  • $149.99
  • $179.99
  • Ninja
23% off
Cuisinart

Compact Automatic Bread Maker

  • $99.95
  • $129.95
  • Cuisinart
25% off
Cuisinart

4.5-qt Basket Air Fryer

  • $89.95
  • $119.95
  • Cuisinart
33% off
Cuisinart

Indoor Pizza Oven

  • $199.95
  • $299.95
  • Cuisinart
12% off
Ninja

Ninja CREAMi Deluxe 11-in-1 Ice Cream and Frozen Treat Maker

  • $219.99
  • $249.99
  • Ninja
25% off
Cuisinart

Power Advantage PLUS 9 Speed Hand Mixer with Storage Case

  • $59.95
  • $79.95
  • Cuisinart
30% off
Amazon

Crock-Pot 7 Quart Oval Manual Slow Cooker, Stainless Steel

  • $34.99
  • $49.99
  • Amazon

Coffee and espresso makers

Ninja

Ninja Luxe Café Premier Series Espresso Machine Drip Coffee Maker & Cold Brew Machine

  • $499.99
  • Ninja
20% off
Amazon

Smeg 50's Retro Style Aesthetic Drip Coffee Machine

  • $229.95
  • $290
  • Amazon
8% off
Amazon

Breville BES870XL Espresso Machine, One Size, Brushed Stainless Steel

  • $689
  • $749.95
  • Amazon
33% off
Amazon

Keurig K-Express Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker

  • $59.99
  • $89.99
  • Amazon

Kitchen tools and gadgets

Amazon

Amazon Basics 18 Pieces Premium High-Carbon Stainless Steel Blades with Pine Wood Knife Block Set,Kitchen, Black

  • $65.44
  • Amazon
Magnolia

Copper and Brass Colander

  • $30
  • Magnolia
40% off
Amazon

Fullstar Vegetable Chopper

  • $29.97
  • $49.99
  • Amazon
Sur la Table

John Boos & Co. Reversible Maple Cutting Boards

  • $99.95 to $159.95
  • Sur la Table
31% off
Sur la Table

KitchenAid Stand Mixer Pasta Attachment Set

  • $149.96
  • $219.95
  • Sur la Table
Magnolia

Cora Inlay Wooden Serving Plank

  • $80
  • Magnolia
Etsy

Handwritten Recipe Cutting Board

  • $34
  • Etsy
39% off
Amazon

Kitchy Pizza Cutter Wheel with Protective Blade Cover, Ergonomic Pizza Slicer

  • $11.99
  • $19.99
  • Amazon

Cookware and bakeware

Our Place

Titanium Always Pan Pro

  • $215
  • Our Place
Goop

goop Home Rectangular Roaster With Rack

  • $200
  • Goop
Our Place

Bakeware Set

  • $195
  • Our Place

Kitchen décor

Magnolia

Brass Bell Salt + Pepper Set

  • $28
  • Magnolia
Magnolia

French Grey Ruffle Cake Stand with Dome

  • $68
  • Magnolia
Magnolia

Tulip Embroidered Edge Table Runner

  • $40
  • Magnolia
Anthropologie

Cucina Stoneware Olive Oil Cruet

  • $48
  • Anthropologie
Anthropologie

Peyton Oversized Waffle Dish Towel

  • $18
  • Anthropologie
Nordstrom

homesick Gingerbread House Candle

  • $29.95
  • Nordstrom

Food and drink subscriptions and boxes

HelloFresh

HelloFresh Gift Card

  • $75 to $160
  • HelloFresh
Blue Apron

Blue Apron Meal Kit Delivery Gift Card

  • $70 to $280
  • Blue Apron
Counter Culture Coffee

Counter Culture Coffee subscription, 3 months

  • $16 to $19
  • Counter Culture Coffee
Hungryroot

Hungryroot gift card

  • $75 to $200
  • Hungryroot
Goop

Daphnis and Chloe goop-Exclusive Greek Herb and Spice Set

  • $67
  • Goop

ABC News Live

ABC News Live

24/7 coverage of breaking news and live events