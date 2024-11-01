35 kitchen essentials to gift for the holidays from Cuisinart, Ninja and more
Shop kitchen gifts including small appliances, gadgets and décor.
Whether you're shopping for an aspiring chef or someone who takes a more casual approach to the kitchen, kitchen gadgets, décor and small appliances make great holiday gifts.
Air fryers, coffee makers and ice cream makers, for example, are great small appliances to add to someone's everyday collection. Consider the space they have in the kitchen and their regular routines to ensure the gift is one they'll actually use.
Smaller kitchen tools like utensil sets, serving boards, and salt and pepper mills make ideal gifts for hosts or coworkers, and small kitchen décor like dish towels, vases and seasonal candles are great go-to gifts for everyone. Find customizable options to add a personal touch to the item, like engraved drinkware and cutting boards.
We're rounding up kitchen-centered gifts below from retailers like Amazon, Cuisinart, Ninja Kitchen and beyond.
Small appliances
Ninja Detect Duo Power Blender Smoothie Maker with BlendSense
- $149.99
- $179.99
- Ninja
Power Advantage PLUS 9 Speed Hand Mixer with Storage Case
- $59.95
- $79.95
- Cuisinart
Coffee and espresso makers
Ninja Luxe Café Premier Series Espresso Machine Drip Coffee Maker & Cold Brew Machine
- $499.99
- Ninja
Breville BES870XL Espresso Machine, One Size, Brushed Stainless Steel
- $689
- $749.95
- Amazon
Kitchen tools and gadgets
Amazon Basics 18 Pieces Premium High-Carbon Stainless Steel Blades with Pine Wood Knife Block Set,Kitchen, Black
- $65.44
- Amazon
Kitchy Pizza Cutter Wheel with Protective Blade Cover, Ergonomic Pizza Slicer
- $11.99
- $19.99
- Amazon
Cookware and bakeware
Kitchen décor
Food and drink subscriptions and boxes
Counter Culture Coffee subscription, 3 months
- $16 to $19
- Counter Culture Coffee