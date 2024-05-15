The CDC recently reported an increase in drowning incidents among children.

Pool safety products to help keep your kids safe

As the summer months usher in peak pool and beach season, parents and caregivers are urged to prioritize water safety for young children. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has reported a significant increase in drowning incidents among children, particularly those aged 1 to 4.

Drowning remains the leading cause of death in this age group, with a startling 28% rise in fatalities in 2022 compared to 2019, according to the CDC.

The CDC's recent findings underscore an urgent call to action. Dr. Debra Houry, the CDC's Chief Medical Officer, emphasized the devastating impact of these tragedies on families, highlighting the necessity of community-wide preventive measures.

"Drowning can happen to anyone at any time there is access to water, it can be quick, silent and deadly," Dr. Houry stated during a press briefing.

Pool safety products for your home ABC News Photo Illustration

The CDC advocates for robust drowning prevention tactics, including installing four-sided pool fencing, constant and close supervision, life jackets, and early swim lessons depending on a child's developmental readiness.

The American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) supports these recommendations, advising that children as young as 1 can benefit from swimming lessons, depending on their emotional and physical development.

Parents are encouraged to consult with pediatricians before enrolling children aged 1 to 3 in swim classes, and it is strongly recommended that all children 4 and older receive swim training.

While the report focused on "basic swimming and water safety skills training" as the primary means of avoiding drowning, it also recommended "pool fencing, alarms and flotation devices such as life jackets" to reduce drowning risks.

Take a look at the pool safety products below.

