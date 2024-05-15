Shop pickleball gear to start gameplay today

USA Pickleball approves paddles and balls for official gameplay.

As summer sports come into focus, some will turn to the trend that’s become a mainstay in parks, athletic clubs and even sidewalks across America: pickleball.

The convenience of pickleball is given proper circumstances as the game can be played anywhere outdoors, weather permitting. The items necessary for use are a pickleball paddle, a handful of pickleball balls, and a sturdy pickleball net. A variety of tennis shoes can double as pickleball shoes which provide the necessary support and grip to dominate the court.

USA Pickleball is the national governing body for the trendy sport in the U.S.“The mission of USA Pickleball is to promote the development and growth of pickleball in the United States and its territories,” states the organization's website.

As part of their goal to standardize the sport, USA Pickleball publishes an approved list of paddles and balls to play the sport. The Equipment Evaluation Committee (EEC) works with the National Testing Service (NTS) and USA Pickleball to accredit the equipment.

Approved pickleball paddles

niupipo Pickleball Paddle Set of 2 Strength components like polymer honeycomb and carbon fiber make these paddles a sturdy option for gameplay.

Rokne Taktical 3K Raw Carbon Fiber Pickleball Paddle According to the product description, the extra grip allows for an easier transition from tennis to pickleball.

JOOLA Essentials Pickleball Paddle The grip on this paddle combats moisture build up on the handle to make for a sturdier grip.

Aihoye PRO Pickleball Paddles According to the product description, the build of the paddle is compatible for players looking to emphasize their spin shot.

Prince 6-pc. Pickleball Bundle This bundle includes products to get the game started with two pickleball paddles and four pickleball balls.

Approved pickleball balls

Selkirk Pro S1 Ball The lime green coloring of the ball can be easy to track in any environment.

Diadem Premier Power Pickleballs According to the product description, these balls can perform in a wide range of temperatures.

Asbocer Pickleball Balls The included mesh bag makes the balls easy to transport from court to court.

Shoes and nets for pickleball

BARRICADE TENNIS SHOES These shoes function for tennis or pickleball and offer heel support for quick movements on the court.

GAMECOURT 2.0 TENNIS SHOES These shoes are built to grip hard courts, like pickleball courts, to maintain balance through the game.