25 Gifts for men this holiday season: Tech, fashion and more
Shop gifts for all the men in your life.
Finding the perfect gift for the men in your life can sometimes be challenging. Whether you’re shopping for a partner, dad, brother or friend, narrowing down items that feel thoughtful, practical or indulgent can make the search more exciting—and successful.
From budget-friendly finds under $50 to splurge-worthy investments, this guide has something for every personality and interest, all designed to make your loved one feel celebrated. Think tech gadgets, cozy essentials, fitness gear and unique picks for men who appreciate a bit of luxury.
To make this year's gift unforgettable, check out stylish accessories, grooming products, innovative tech and more below.
Explore these 25 thoughtfully selected items to find something that suits your budget while catering to his unique tastes.
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave ABCNews.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than ABCNews.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication. SOME PRICES ARE DYNAMIC AND MAY CHANGE FROM THE DATE OF PUBLICATION. Have questions about ordering or a purchase? Click here.
Gifts for him under $50
Tile by Life360 Pro
Easily attachable to keys or bags, this tracker ensures he’ll never lose his essentials again.
- $34.99
- Amazon
Viking Revolution Ultimate Grooming Kit for Men
This all-in-one grooming set includes beard oil, balm, comb, and more for a well-kept look.
- $29.88
- $46.91
- Walmart
Lantern Press Protect Our National Parks Playing Cards
Each deck features unique artwork of U.S. national parks, ideal for travel or game night.
- $25
- REI
TESLYAR Wood Phone Docking Station
An organized dock for phones, watches and other essentials to keep his nightstand clutter-free.
- $39.80
- Amazon
Roku Streaming Stick 4K |
With this easy-to-use device, he can stream all his favorite shows in 4K.
- $44.18
- Walmart
Gifts for him under $100
Yeti Flask
This double-wall vacuum-insulated flask and funnel set is a stylish way to celebrate anywhere.
- $50
- Yeti
Anker Power Bank
This high-capacity portable charger keeps devices powered up on the go.
- $59.99
- Amazon
Herschel Classic Backpack
A sleek and versatile backpack with plenty of room for his daily gear.
- $55
- Herschel
Levi's Men's Sherpa Lined Trucker Jacket
This timeless denim jacket adds style to any casual outfit.
- $75.60
- $108
- Amazon
Fossil Men's Minimalist Brown Leather Strap Watch 44mm
With a sleek design, this leather watch is the perfect everyday accessory.
- $99.45
- $130
- Macy's
Gifts for him under $150
Bose SoundLink Micro Bluetooth Speaker
A waterproof, portable speaker with big sound for on-the-go music.
- $119
- Amazon
lululemon Men's Cityverse Sneaker
Stylish and comfortable, these sneakers are great for everyday wear.
- $138
- lululemon
Nike Tech Fleece Joggers
These joggers are stylish, comfortable and made for workouts or lounging.
- $115
- Nike
Nespresso Vertuo Next Coffee and Espresso Maker
Brew barista-quality coffee and espresso at home with this easy-to-use machine.
- $134.99
- $179
- Amazon
Second Skin Sleep Pocket Tee & Pant Set
This holiday pajama set is soft, comfortable and has a stay-put waistband.
- $113
- $126
- Tommy John
Gifts for him under $200
Theragun mini
Compact yet powerful, this massage gun provides quick muscle relief anywhere.
- $199
- Theragun
Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Over-Ear Headphones
These high-performance headphones have a 22 hour battery life and noise-cancelling capabilities.
- $159
- Amazon
Courant Catch:3 Classics Wireless Charging Tray
This catch all doubles as a wireless charger keeping stuff organized and ready to go.
- $175
- Revolve
Wood and Marble Decanter Gift Set
This gift includes a sophisticated set for the whiskey lover, complete with customizable options.
- $179
- Mark & Graham
Philips Norelco Shaver 7800
An advanced shaver for a close and comfortable grooming experience.
- $159.96
- Amazon
Splurge-worthy gifts for him
Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses, Wayfarer
Classic, durable, and updated with Meta AI technology, these shades are perfect for any sunny outing.
- $310
- $329
- Amazon
GoPro HERO11 Black
This powerful action camera captures his adventures in stunning quality.
- $274.95
- Amazon
Solo Stove Bonfire 2.0
A portable, smoke-free fire pit ideal for cozy nights outdoors.
- $249.99
- Solo Stove
Herman Miller Classic Aeron Chair
This top-of-the-line ergonomic chair makes long hours at a desk comfortable.
- $800
- Amazon
Ooni Karu 12 Pizza Oven
This compact outdoor oven creates authentic, restaurant-quality pizza at home.
- $299.95
- Willams Sonoma