25 Gifts for men this holiday season: Tech, fashion and more

Finding the perfect gift for the men in your life can sometimes be challenging. Whether you’re shopping for a partner, dad, brother or friend, narrowing down items that feel thoughtful, practical or indulgent can make the search more exciting—and successful.

From budget-friendly finds under $50 to splurge-worthy investments, this guide has something for every personality and interest, all designed to make your loved one feel celebrated. Think tech gadgets, cozy essentials, fitness gear and unique picks for men who appreciate a bit of luxury.

To make this year's gift unforgettable, check out stylish accessories, grooming products, innovative tech and more below.

Explore these 25 thoughtfully selected items to find something that suits your budget while catering to his unique tastes.

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave ABCNews.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than ABCNews.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication. SOME PRICES ARE DYNAMIC AND MAY CHANGE FROM THE DATE OF PUBLICATION. Have questions about ordering or a purchase? Click here.

Gifts for him under $50

Amazon Tile by Life360 Pro Easily attachable to keys or bags, this tracker ensures he’ll never lose his essentials again. $34.99 Amazon Shop Now

36% off Walmart Viking Revolution Ultimate Grooming Kit for Men This all-in-one grooming set includes beard oil, balm, comb, and more for a well-kept look. $29.88

$46.91 Walmart Shop Now

REI Lantern Press Protect Our National Parks Playing Cards Each deck features unique artwork of U.S. national parks, ideal for travel or game night. $25 REI Shop Now

Amazon TESLYAR Wood Phone Docking Station An organized dock for phones, watches and other essentials to keep his nightstand clutter-free. $39.80 Amazon Shop Now

Walmart Roku Streaming Stick 4K | With this easy-to-use device, he can stream all his favorite shows in 4K. $44.18 Walmart Shop Now

Gifts for him under $100

Yeti Yeti Flask This double-wall vacuum-insulated flask and funnel set is a stylish way to celebrate anywhere. $50 Yeti Shop Now

Amazon Anker Power Bank This high-capacity portable charger keeps devices powered up on the go. $59.99 Amazon Shop Now

Herschel Herschel Classic Backpack A sleek and versatile backpack with plenty of room for his daily gear. $55 Herschel Shop Now

30% off Amazon Levi's Men's Sherpa Lined Trucker Jacket This timeless denim jacket adds style to any casual outfit. $75.60

$108 Amazon Shop Now

23% off Macy's Fossil Men's Minimalist Brown Leather Strap Watch 44mm With a sleek design, this leather watch is the perfect everyday accessory. $99.45

$130 Macy's Shop Now

Gifts for him under $150

Amazon Bose SoundLink Micro Bluetooth Speaker A waterproof, portable speaker with big sound for on-the-go music. $119 Amazon Shop Now

lululemon lululemon Men's Cityverse Sneaker Stylish and comfortable, these sneakers are great for everyday wear. $138 lululemon Shop Now

Nike Nike Tech Fleece Joggers These joggers are stylish, comfortable and made for workouts or lounging. $115 Nike Shop Now

24% off Amazon Nespresso Vertuo Next Coffee and Espresso Maker Brew barista-quality coffee and espresso at home with this easy-to-use machine. $134.99

$179 Amazon Shop Now

10% off Tommy John Second Skin Sleep Pocket Tee & Pant Set This holiday pajama set is soft, comfortable and has a stay-put waistband. $113

$126 Tommy John Shop Now

Gifts for him under $200

Theragun Theragun mini Compact yet powerful, this massage gun provides quick muscle relief anywhere. $199 Theragun Shop Now

Amazon Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Over-Ear Headphones These high-performance headphones have a 22 hour battery life and noise-cancelling capabilities. $159 Amazon Shop Now

Revolve Courant Catch:3 Classics Wireless Charging Tray This catch all doubles as a wireless charger keeping stuff organized and ready to go. $175 Revolve Shop Now

Mark & Graham Wood and Marble Decanter Gift Set This gift includes a sophisticated set for the whiskey lover, complete with customizable options. $179 Mark & Graham Shop Now

Amazon Philips Norelco Shaver 7800 An advanced shaver for a close and comfortable grooming experience. $159.96 Amazon Shop Now

Splurge-worthy gifts for him

5% off Amazon Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses, Wayfarer Classic, durable, and updated with Meta AI technology, these shades are perfect for any sunny outing. $310

$329 Amazon Shop Now

Amazon GoPro HERO11 Black This powerful action camera captures his adventures in stunning quality. $274.95 Amazon Shop Now

Solo Stove Solo Stove Bonfire 2.0 A portable, smoke-free fire pit ideal for cozy nights outdoors. $249.99 Solo Stove Shop Now

Amazon Herman Miller Classic Aeron Chair This top-of-the-line ergonomic chair makes long hours at a desk comfortable. $800 Amazon Shop Now