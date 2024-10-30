25 Gifts for men this holiday season: Tech, fashion and more

Shop gifts for all the men in your life.

ByBethany Braun-Silva
October 30, 2024, 4:12 AM
Shop gifts for men
Shop gifts for men
ABC News Photo Illustration/Yeti/Herschel/Walmart

Finding the perfect gift for the men in your life can sometimes be challenging. Whether you’re shopping for a partner, dad, brother or friend, narrowing down items that feel thoughtful, practical or indulgent can make the search more exciting—and successful.

From budget-friendly finds under $50 to splurge-worthy investments, this guide has something for every personality and interest, all designed to make your loved one feel celebrated. Think tech gadgets, cozy essentials, fitness gear and unique picks for men who appreciate a bit of luxury.

To make this year's gift unforgettable, check out stylish accessories, grooming products, innovative tech and more below.

Explore these 25 thoughtfully selected items to find something that suits your budget while catering to his unique tastes.

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave ABCNews.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than ABCNews.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication. SOME PRICES ARE DYNAMIC AND MAY CHANGE FROM THE DATE OF PUBLICATION. Have questions about ordering or a purchase? Click here.

Gifts for him under $50

Amazon

Tile by Life360 Pro

Easily attachable to keys or bags, this tracker ensures he’ll never lose his essentials again.

  • $34.99
  • Amazon
36% off
Walmart

Viking Revolution Ultimate Grooming Kit for Men

This all-in-one grooming set includes beard oil, balm, comb, and more for a well-kept look.

  • $29.88
  • $46.91
  • Walmart
REI

Lantern Press Protect Our National Parks Playing Cards

Each deck features unique artwork of U.S. national parks, ideal for travel or game night.

  • $25
  • REI
Amazon

TESLYAR Wood Phone Docking Station

An organized dock for phones, watches and other essentials to keep his nightstand clutter-free.

  • $39.80
  • Amazon
Walmart

Roku Streaming Stick 4K |

With this easy-to-use device, he can stream all his favorite shows in 4K.

  • $44.18
  • Walmart

Gifts for him under $100

Yeti

Yeti Flask

This double-wall vacuum-insulated flask and funnel set is a stylish way to celebrate anywhere.

  • $50
  • Yeti
Amazon

Anker Power Bank

This high-capacity portable charger keeps devices powered up on the go.

  • $59.99
  • Amazon
Herschel

Herschel Classic Backpack

A sleek and versatile backpack with plenty of room for his daily gear.

  • $55
  • Herschel
30% off
Amazon

Levi's Men's Sherpa Lined Trucker Jacket

This timeless denim jacket adds style to any casual outfit.

  • $75.60
  • $108
  • Amazon
23% off
Macy's

Fossil Men's Minimalist Brown Leather Strap Watch 44mm

With a sleek design, this leather watch is the perfect everyday accessory.

  • $99.45
  • $130
  • Macy's

Gifts for him under $150

Amazon

Bose SoundLink Micro Bluetooth Speaker

A waterproof, portable speaker with big sound for on-the-go music.

  • $119
  • Amazon
lululemon

lululemon Men's Cityverse Sneaker

Stylish and comfortable, these sneakers are great for everyday wear.

  • $138
  • lululemon
Nike

Nike Tech Fleece Joggers

These joggers are stylish, comfortable and made for workouts or lounging.

  • $115
  • Nike
24% off
Amazon

Nespresso Vertuo Next Coffee and Espresso Maker

Brew barista-quality coffee and espresso at home with this easy-to-use machine.

  • $134.99
  • $179
  • Amazon
10% off
Tommy John

Second Skin Sleep Pocket Tee & Pant Set

This holiday pajama set is soft, comfortable and has a stay-put waistband.

  • $113
  • $126
  • Tommy John

Gifts for him under $200

Theragun

Theragun mini

Compact yet powerful, this massage gun provides quick muscle relief anywhere.

  • $199
  • Theragun
Amazon

Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Over-Ear Headphones

These high-performance headphones have a 22 hour battery life and noise-cancelling capabilities. 

  • $159
  • Amazon
Revolve

Courant Catch:3 Classics Wireless Charging Tray

This catch all doubles as a wireless charger keeping stuff organized and ready to go.

  • $175
  • Revolve
Mark & Graham

Wood and Marble Decanter Gift Set

This gift includes a sophisticated set for the whiskey lover, complete with customizable options.

  • $179
  • Mark & Graham
Amazon

Philips Norelco Shaver 7800

An advanced shaver for a close and comfortable grooming experience.

  • $159.96
  • Amazon

Splurge-worthy gifts for him

5% off
Amazon

Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses, Wayfarer

Classic, durable, and updated with Meta AI technology, these shades are perfect for any sunny outing.

  • $310
  • $329
  • Amazon
Amazon

GoPro HERO11 Black

This powerful action camera captures his adventures in stunning quality.

  • $274.95
  • Amazon
Solo Stove

Solo Stove Bonfire 2.0

A portable, smoke-free fire pit ideal for cozy nights outdoors.

  • $249.99
  • Solo Stove
Amazon

Herman Miller Classic Aeron Chair

This top-of-the-line ergonomic chair makes long hours at a desk comfortable.

  • $800
  • Amazon
Willams Sonoma

Ooni Karu 12 Pizza Oven

This compact outdoor oven creates authentic, restaurant-quality pizza at home.

  • $299.95
  • Willams Sonoma

ABC News Live

ABC News Live

24/7 coverage of breaking news and live events