How to shop for a pool table, according to an expert

As with any investment, there's much to consider when shopping for a new pool table.

Whether you're an avid pool player or are looking to fill a space with a special piece, we've spoken an expert to help you find quality pool tables for various budgets.

Our experts

Thomas Schuckert, Carl Gougler and Dennis Kelly own North Coast Pool Tables in North Royalton, Ohio. Gougler shared his thoughts for those in the market for a pool table.

What to consider when shopping for a pool table

"People should always make sure they are buying an actual slate pool table," Gougler told ABC News in an email. "Some online dealers show a variety of non-slate tables at low advertised prices and consumers may not realize if they buy a non-slate table they are not buying a real pool table."

Gougler said a slate pool table "will last for decades with very little maintenance," whereas a non-slate table has a much shorter life expectancy.

For those shopping with a lower budget, Gougler suggested buying a used slate table. "Used slate tables, if installed correctly, will play like a new table. When buying a used table, a buyer should always check the condition of the cloth and cushions before committing to the purchase. Professional delivery and installation is a must."

When you're ready to start your search, Gougler advised starting with size. "People should first determine what size table will best fit the room or space it will occupy," he said.

You should have about 5 feet of space around the table to play with a standard 58-inch cue stick.

How to tell if you've found a good-quality pool table

Gougler said there are four things to determine when it comes to finding out whether your table is of good quality.

First, he said, be sure to ask, "Is the play surface slate, and is the perimeter of the slate backed with some type of board around the underside of the slate that allows the cloth to be stapled on rather than merely glued on?"

Second, find out whether the cushions are made of natural gum rubber.

Third, determine whether or not the pool table's cloth is good quality.

And fourth, ensure that the installers are "qualified, experienced and insured."

"The pool table must be assembled, [its] cloth applied tightly, correctly and completely leveled to assure maximum performance," Gougler said. "The installers are equally as important as the table itself."

What accessories do you need?

Gougler said accessories can generally be purchased with your table. Beyond a basic kit (two two-piece cues, a ball set, chalk to match the cloth selected, a basic eight-ball rack, a nine-ball rack and a wall rack) you can also purchase ping pong tops to lay on the top of the pool table, players chairs, finer cues and more.

"To improve one's play, one can purchase breaking cues, jump cues, tip tools and low deflection cues," Gougler added.

Continue below to shop pool tables for sale at Crate & Barrel, Pottery Barn and more.

Shop slate pool tables

Crate & Barrel Yukon Pool Table This pool table is made with solid acacia and hardwood with a 1-inch three-piece slate bed. It is hand-finished with multi-step finish and natural stain and has spill-resistant felt with Teflon coating, according to Crate & Barrel's website. $6499 Crate & Barrel Shop Now

Wayfair Plank & Hide Voxwood 8' Slate Pool Table with Professional Installation Included Plank & Hide's slate pool table is "crafted with maple wood construction and a weathered gray finish," according to Wayfair's website. It has x-frame legs and a rod-fastened design. $5799 Wayfair Shop Now

Pottery Barn Ezra Pool Table Pottery Barn's Ezra pool table is "crafted of solid pine with a rustic-modern look you’ll enjoy for generations of family tournaments," Pottery Barn's website states. The top is 1 inch of three-piece certified slate, it has Teflon-coated spill-resistant felt and custom leather drop pockets. $7999 Pottery Barn Shop Now

Pottery Barn Benchwright Pool Table The Benchwright pool table is available in three different finishes with five felt options. It is part of a collection that "honors the strength and simplicity of rustic-industrial design," and its frame is made of solid pine. It features 1-inch-thick oversized slate and comes with four cues, a bridge stick, a wall-mounted cue rack, a set of billiard balls, triangle and diamond racks, and a box of cue tip chalk. $7999 Pottery Barn Shop Now

Pottery Barn DaVinci Pool Table "Our craftsmen combined reclaimed American hardwood with an ingenious screw-jack base, ensuring lasting stability for generations of billiard enjoyment," Pottery Barn's website reads. This table features 1-inch certified slate and a Teflon-coated cloth, "all presented in a dynamic design that will become a focal point in your home." $10999 Pottery Barn Shop Now

Pool table accessories

Amazon EastPoint Sports Foldable Table Tennis Conversion Top $253.34 Amazon Shop Now

Wayfair Brunswick Billiards Table Tennis Conversion Top 8' $575 Wayfair Shop Now

31% off Wayfair Rage 2.6' Shadow Shot Heavy Hitter Jump Break Pool Cue $93.88

$136.36 Wayfair Shop Now

34% off Wayfair American Heritage Billiards Spectator Chair $294.99

$450 Wayfair Shop Now