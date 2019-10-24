Lane Bridges is only 10 years old but he is inspiring people well beyond his years.

"If they stay positive, if they always try at something, then they're truly champions," Bridges, from Rising Star, Texas, told ABC News recently. "It doesn't matter if you win games or get trophies, it matters if you truly enjoy it and if you truly worked hard for it."

The fifth-grader at Siebert Elementary School in Eastland, Texas, made a name for himself as quite the motivational speaker, after his mother captured him on video rallying his teammates on the Eastland Mavericks youth football team on Sept. 28.

"I see all these little guys. I see all these big guys. ... Be you. But also have passion. Be determined. Be this team. Be a Maverick!" he yelled at his fifth- and sixth-grade teammates before the game. "Let's show that we can beat them on their home field, on our home field. We can beat them anywhere. We can go to New England, for goodness sake, play in the snow and still beat them. ... What do we got?"

His team won that game, 6-0.

Lane, No. 8 on the team and its quarterback, told ABC News that he'd learned the importance of encouraging and pushing his teammates from coaches and others.

"If you don't get them hyped up during the game, you have no idea how they're going to play," he told ABC News recently. "If they're all slouchy and tired, and they're not keeping up with the game, they don't have energy and they're not pumped up, then they're going to play really bad. ... If you hype them up and get their energy going, then they'll play way better."

On Oct. 10, Lane was invited by cheerleaders to speak at Eastland Middle School for a pep rally event.

"Just because you were down in the past doesn't mean you can stay down. You can get up. When the world knocks you down, you can still get up. You know why? Because you have the power to change it this is your world. This is a Mavericks world," he told students at the pep rally. "This is your time to shine."

Lane's mother, Courtney Bridges, told ABC News on Oct. 15 that she was incredibly proud of her son.

"He doesn't know how many people he has truly reached," she said. "Just how humble he is makes my heart happy."

Besides giving pep talks, Lane loves caring for the animals on his family and grandparents' farm on the weekends, she said.

"He loves to help out," Bridges told ABC News. "We usually go there on the weekends."

Lane, who also plays baseball and wrestles, said that no matter what team he was on, he always tried to be a team player.

"It makes me feel good that if I make one person happy and motivated, that really gets me going," he said.