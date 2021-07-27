Key moments from the Olympic Games: Day 4

Here's what you missed from Day 4 of the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo.

Each day, ABC News will give you a roundup of key Olympic moments from the day’s events in Tokyo, happening 13 hours ahead of U.S. Eastern Standard Time. After a 12-month delay, the unprecedented 2020 Summer Olympics is taking place without fans or spectators and under a state of emergency due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Simone Biles withdraws from women's gymnastics team final

After a rare stumble on her first vault, American gymnastics star Simone Biles withdrew from the team competition, leaving Team USA's Suni Lee, Jordan Chiles and Grace McCallum to finish the event. Biles, the reigning Olympic champion, pulled out "due to a medical issue," USA Gymnastics said in a statement Tuesday.

All eyes were on Biles, considered the greatest gymnast in history, to see if she would attempt a Yurchenko double pike on vault. Instead, she bailed in the middle of her Amanar attempt, bringing down the difficulty level of her vault. Her score of 13.766 was remarkably low for Biles. Afterwards, Biles left the competition floor.

Alaskan swimmer Lydia Jacoby wins gold, U.S. takes lead in medal count

American swimmer Lydia Jacoby won the gold medal in the women's 100-meter breaststroke. Jacoby, 17, is the first athlete from Alaska to make the U.S. Olympic swim team. Her teammate Lilly King, who was favored to win, took home the bronze.

Team USA now leads the Tokyo Olympics with 22 medals, including 9 gold.

Team USA's Carissa Moore takes the gold in surfing

Team USA's Carissa Moore won the first-ever Olympic gold medal for women's surfing in high waves brought by an incoming storm. The surfing finals were moved up a day to take advantage of the offshore push before conditions deteriorate.

It's the first time that surfing has been included on the Olympic schedule for the Summer Games.

Tropical Storm Nepartak to make landfall in latest challenge for Olympics

Other sports were less enthusiastic about the approaching storm as rainy conditions descended over Japan. Olympic officials have rescheduled archery and rowing events as Tropical Storm Nepartak, which was downgraded from a typhoon, is forecast to make landfall north of Tokyo on Tuesay.

COVID-19 cases at Tokyo Olympics climb to 160

There were seven newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 among people at the Tokyo Olympics on Tuesday, including two athletes and two personnel who were staying at the Olympic village. The total now stands at 160, according to data released by the Tokyo 2020 organizing committee.

The surrounding city of Tokyo reported 2,848 new cases on Tuesday, an increase in the rolling seven-day average of 149.4%, according to data released by the Tokyo metropolitan government.

Osaka exits early in emotional loss

Japanese tennis superstar Naomi Osaka lost to Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic 6-1, 6-4 in the women's tennis singles and with it, her chances to bring home the gold for Japan.

An outpouring of support followed Osaka's exit, coming just days after she led her country in lighting the Olympic cauldron at the opening ceremony.

U.S. women’s basketball wins 50th consecutive Olympic game

The U.S. women’s basketball team defeated Nigeria 81-72 in their opening game to acheive the milestone of 50 consecutive Olympic wins. Players A’ja Wilson, Brittney Griner and Sue Bird, one of Team USA's flag bearers at the Olympic opening ceremony last week, led the team to victory.

More scenes from today's action:

