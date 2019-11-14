Motorola relaunching its iconic Razr flip phone

Nov 14, 2019, 10:22 AM ET
PHOTO: This undated product image provided by Motorola by Motorolas new Razr phone.PlayMotorola via AP
WATCH News headlines today: Nov. 14, 2019

Motorola is it is bringing back its iconic Razr flip phone in 2020, but with a price tag of $1,500.

PHOTO: This undated product image provided by Motorola by Motorolas new Razr phone. Motorola via AP
This undated product image provided by Motorola by Motorola's new Razr phone.

Interested in Technology?

Add Technology as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Technology news, video, and analysis from ABC News.
Technology
Add Interest

The phone that was the envy of every teen in the early 2000s will still possess the satisfying flip feature, but this time with a 6.2'' touch screen that can close itself in half.

PHOTO: This undated product image provided by Motorola by Motorolas new Razr phone. Motorola via AP
This undated product image provided by Motorola by Motorola's new Razr phone.

The revamped phone will also feature two displays: meaning you can view and respond to notifications, take pictures and more while the phone is folded closed. You can also flip it open to access the full display for reading articles or watching movies.

(MORE: After delay, Samsung's $2,000 Galaxy Fold hits stores in the U.S.)

The Android phone boasts a 16 megapixel camera with "built-in artificial intelligence" and includes a portrait mode feature to help you take better photos.

(MORE: What to know about next-generation 5G mobile, and when to upgrade)

The Razr will only be available on Verizon to start and pre-orders begin Dec. 26. The phones will hit stores nationwide on Jan. 9, 2020. It's priced at $1,499.99.

PHOTO: A Motorola RAZR phone sits on display at a Best Buy store in Sandy Springs, Ga., Jan. 30, 2007. Chris Rank/Bloomberg via Getty Images
A Motorola RAZR phone sits on display at a Best Buy store in Sandy Springs, Ga., Jan. 30, 2007.

While the Razr's shape and design may be nostalgic, foldable and touch-screen smartphones have popped up in a few devices in recently such as Samsung's Galaxy Fold and Huawei's Mate X.