1 dead in Texas graduation party shooting

A teen died at the scene, the Harris County Sheriff said.

A teenager was killed in a shooting at a graduation party in Houston, Texas, the local sheriff said in a statement.

Several teenagers were at a party when shots were fired, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said, adding that it was preliminary information.

"Shots were fired and a teenager (possibly 16) was wounded. The teen was pronounced deceased at the scene," he said on Twitter. "No other details at this time. Investigators are enroute."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.