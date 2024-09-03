10-year-old allegedly confesses to fatally shooting 82-year-old man and his daughter

The 10-year-old is related to the victims. A motive isn't clear, police said.

A 10-year-old has allegedly confessed to fatally shooting a former city councilman and his daughter, according to officials in Louisiana.

Officers in Minden, about 30 miles east of Shreveport, received a call at 6:30 a.m. Sunday about two bodies inside of a house, Minden Police Chief Jared McIver told ABC News.

Responders found Joe Cornelius Sr., 82, and his daughter, Keisha Miles, 31, dead from multiple gunshot wounds, he said.

The 10-year-old suspect -- who is related to the victims -- "confessed to the crime of murdering both," McIver said.

The 10-year-old, whose gender was not released, was at the house that morning and allegedly shot the victims between 6 and 6:30 a.m., the chief said.

A motive is not known, the chief said.

Former Minden city councilman and a former interim mayor Joe Cornelius Sr. City of Minden/Facebook

Two guns that belonged in the house were found hidden on the property, the chief said, and the shell casings at the scene were of the same caliber of the two guns.

Police are efforting an expert who specializes with children to interview the suspect and help determine next steps, McIver said.

"We still got to put some puzzle pieces together," the chief said. "The city can rest easy knowing that the suspect is off the street of a double homicide, but there’s also the shock factor that comes into play: How does a 10-year-old do this? There’s a sigh of relief, there’s a shock, there’s mourning, there’s just different emotions our city is running through right now. Only thing we can do right now is do this case the best we can."

The 82-year-old victim, Joe Cornelius Sr., was a longtime councilman in Minden and at one point served as the appointed mayor, according to Minden Mayor Nick Cox.

"Joe Cornelius’s years of service to Minden were marked by his commitment and dedication to the betterment of our community. On a personal note, I am grateful for his friendship and the many ways he supported me and others in our city," Cox said in a statement. "During this incredibly difficult time, I ask that we all keep Joe’s family in our thoughts and prayers. May they find comfort and strength in the midst of this tragedy. Let us come together as a community to honor Joe’s memory and support one another through this time of grief."