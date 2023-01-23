2 in critical condition after shooting at Des Moines school

"Multiple suspects" were taken into custody at a traffic stop.

Three people are in the hospital after a shooting at a Des Moines, Iowa, school on Monday, according to police.

Two victims are in "very critical condition," Des Moines police spokesman Paul Parizek told reporters. The third is in serious condition after the shooting at Starts Right Here, a charter school, the Des Moines Police Department said.

The shooting was reported just before 1 p.m. About 20 minutes later, "multiple suspects" were taken into custody at a traffic stop about 2 miles away from the school, according to police.

First responders at the scene of a shooting at a community outreach center for at-risk youth, in Des Moines, Iowa, Jan. 23, 2023. WOI

The victims have not been identified. At least one victim is an employee, Parizek said.

Des Moines Public Schools interim Superintendent Matt Smith said in a statement, "We are still waiting to learn more details, but our thoughts are with any victims of this incident and their families and friends. Starts Right Here is a valuable partner to DMPS, doing important work to help us re-engage students, and we stand by to support them during this critical time.”

A parent is seen at the scene of a shooting at an outreach center for youths in Des Moines, Iowa, Jan. 23, 2023. WOI

Mike Beranek, president of the Iowa State Education Association, said in a statement, "We implore our elected leaders to consider effective strategies to eliminate gun violence and pursue concrete solutions that will keep our students, educators, and communities safe. Our schools need to be bastions of safety, not the recipients of violence. This needs to end. As a nation we need to recognize this is societal issue seeping into our schools."

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds said in a statement that she's "shocked and saddened."

She said she's seen "first-hand how hard" the school staff "works to help at-risk kids through this alternative education program."

Police at the scene of a school shooting in Des Moines, Iowa, Jan. 23, 2023. WOI

"My heart breaks for them, these kids and their families," the governor said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.