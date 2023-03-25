2 Cuban migrants flew hang glider to Key West airport: Sheriff's office

The two were taken into U.S. Border Patrol custody after landing.

Two Cuban migrants landed at Key West International Airport on a motorized hang glider Saturday morning, authorities said.

They were taken into U.S. Border Patrol custody after landing at approximately 10:30 am. local time, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, which has deputies assigned to the airport.

No serious injuries were reported, authorities said.

Two Cuban migrants were taken into U.S. Border Patrol custody after landing at the Key West International Airport onboard a powered hang glider, Mar. 25, 2023. Monroe County Sheriff's Office

Two Cuban migrants were taken into U.S. Border Patrol custody after landing at the Key West International Airport onboard a powered hang glider, Mar. 25, 2023. Chief Patrol Agent Walter N. Slosar

The sheriff's office and Chief Patrol Agent Walter Slosar shared images of the powered hang glider following the incident.

ABC News has reached out to U.S. Customs and Border Protection for more information on the incident.

"Cuban migrants arrive in all manner, typically in makeshift homemade boats," Monroe County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Adam Linhardt told ABC News. "This is not a typical event, but it's not completely unusual."

ABC News' Armando Garcia contributed to this report.