Police said gunfire broke out at a party in Bay St. Louis, Mississippi.

Two teenagers were killed and at least four others were wounded when a gunman opened fire early Sunday at a house party in Bay St. Louis, Mississippi, police said.

One suspect, identified as 19-year-old Cameron Everest, was arrested on six counts of aggravated assault. Following Everest's arrest, two of the shooting victims, ages 18 and 16, died, according to the Bay St. Louis Police Department.

