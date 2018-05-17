Animal control officers wrangle gator on South Carolina front porch, video shows

A determined alligator put up a fight when animal control officers in South Carolina tried to wrangle it from a front porch.

The gator was seen doing barrel rolls in the front yard as three officers attempted to trap it, hissing every time the officer in its line of vision approached.

Another officer comes up from behind and positions himself on top of the gator.

Although it appears that the three officers have the gator under control, the reptile still tries to wiggle free from their grip as its snout is taped shut.

The incident happened in the Dunes West neighborhood of Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, earlier this week, ABC Charleston affiliate WCVI reported.

It took the officers nearly 10 minutes to contain the gator, according to WCVI.