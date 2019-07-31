A quick-thinking Ohio police officer was credited with saving a teenage boy who shot himself in the leg, authorities said Wednesday.

Sandusky police officer Darian Cook responded to a call about an accidental shooting at around 9:27 on Saturday night, according to the police department.

When Cook arrived at the scene, the teenager was bleeding from his right leg and Cook realized he needed to do something fast.

Cook ran back to his patrol car and grabbed a dog leash which he fashioned into a tourniquet, a spokesman for the department, Det. Sgt. Kevin Youskievicz, told ABC News Wednesday.

Cook and the boy’s mom put pressure on the teen’s leg for about a minute until paramedics arrived, the spokesman said.

The emergency rescue was captured on Cook's body camera footage, which shows the boy’s shorts soaked in blood.

It was not immediately clear what led to the boy accidentally shooting himself or how he got the gun.

In the video, the boy's mom can be heard saying, “I don’t even know where he got a gun from.”

The boy, who was not identified because he is a minor, remains in the hospital and his condition is unknown, Youskievicz said.

“Things could have been worse,” the spokesman said.