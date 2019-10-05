Transcript for How to apply a tourniquet

I mean you could act cal state Long Beach where Saint Mary's Medical Center is passing out these trauma kits. And as stop the bleeding training today could not be more timely with the shootings that have happened in the last couple weeks. One of the biggest tools and the kid is obviously that tourniquet its call they cat turning get our combat application turned against the same thing that all of our military and police carrying. I'm it is meant to be put on with one hand by yourself. But in any event of mass casualty with the civilian you're probably going to be putting it on somebody else so the whole idea this works on the armor allayed. So if you see they have a large. Aren't you sure I got on her arm and yet that maybe have a large wound on her forearm I think though I'm gonna go two or three inches above that wound. Com I'm gonna stay away from elbows and knees so they don't work well I'm joins because it's hard to compress blood vessels on joints. And you're gonna put this on as tied his hands vs. OK and then. You open up this little velcro tab here. You twist twist twist this time it matters to match and it's on the bleeding stops once the bleeding stops are going to block that limbless into the Clinton. We're going to bring the strap across wants. The velcro tab across the top and we write what time we didn't put it on and we put a T on her forehead. That way when twenty or thirty people show up to my emergency room. All from the same events I can look at there are gonna show up on gurneys with a little blankets on them and I want to be able to tell right off the ballot. US attorney kid who doesn't because those people are going to have most likely. We assess and treat that committee gets in the operating room sooner than later in the whole idea is that this is they like Oberlin decision. So if you see life threatening bleeding we want this to be put on so that you can keep. Someone from bleeding out and dying on scene we want to be able to put this on and get into its promise generally they have the chance. To get all the specialty care they have a trauma centers to be able to resuscitate them and save their life. I'm pitch you have to think there's a chance if we put us on and it's on for a long time it if they may lose their land they may have to amputate it I'd rather be alive. Missing an arm as tragic as that is. Then someone who doesn't have the tools are wont make that decision to pull one on and then I can't go to home to my family after I get Karen a Thomason. We've seen a lot more lives saved at with the military with the music in the tourney gets we know that at the tourniquet is on two hours or last. Com it is you not gonna be the tourney gets fault if they lose their land they might lose it from the injury itself but they're not gonna. Com they're not gonna lose it from the tourniquet itself. So that tourniquet we know it works it saves lives it stops bleeding and it gives them the chance to get some specialty care and trauma center. I'm running a food and you're watching ABC news live.

