Police officer saves toddler, grandmother from burning home

More
A Missouri police officer kicked in the basement window of a burning home, saving a 3-year-old and her grandmother.
1:24 | 06/24/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Police officer saves toddler, grandmother from burning home
And despite. Their megabyte of I don't I don't I don't let up. Thank you just. It Aurora puny kid. Current pet food plus kids. What do you think he'll go blue and welcome any movement. Guess I'm zero. Today mails my house. Eleven days left over the last. Well until until the madness ready. There yes. We're here. Once he's learned through. One young joins me don't don't know you don't fit.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:24","description":"A Missouri police officer kicked in the basement window of a burning home, saving a 3-year-old and her grandmother.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"63901563","title":"Police officer saves toddler, grandmother from burning home","url":"/US/video/police-officer-saves-toddler-grandmother-burning-home-63901563"}