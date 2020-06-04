Bringing America Back: Opening up casinos in Las Vegas and nursing homes in Massachusetts Get the day's top stories in economic recovery and medical preparedness.

What a reopened Las Vegas looks like amid COVID-19

Las Vegas takes a big step in reopening Thursday, with casinos now allowed to resume operation. "Good Morning America" gets a look inside resorts before they open their doors at 10 a.m.

In this photo taken May 30, 2020, Las Vegas is shown preparing to reopen. Tom Donoghue/Polaris

First state allows socially distanced visits to some nursing homes

Massachusetts started letting people visit privately-owned nursing homes and long-term care facilities on Wednesday, with strict safety measures in place. Some facilities are forging ahead to boost the spirits of their residents, while others think it's too soon and won't be reopening just yet, even if they can.

Mass protests could lead to another wave of coronavirus infections

As thousands come together to protest the death of George Floyd, the demonstrations are an "unfortunate experiment" with COVID-19 transmission, one infectious disease expert told ABC News.

Nurses, health care workers kneel with protesters

Some front-line workers are joining the protests in New York City to show their solidarity with the movement. "What's happening right now as far as the racial injustice and equality and police brutality, [is] that it's also a pandemic, and we need to treat it as such," Nyishah Samaniego, a registered nurse at Lenox Hill, told ABC News. "It starts with us doing this. We have to do better."

