Chicago salon owner speaks about reopening after vandals destroyed storefront Adel Shaw planned to celebrate her reopening today.

Already struggling after months without business due to COVID-19, owner of Chicago's Spoil Me Hair Salon and Spa, Adel Shaw, learned vandals destroyed her storefront during Monday night's demonstrations. She was planning to celebrate the salon's reopening Wednesday.

"I received a phone call from a neighbor, he had heard the windows being smashed in," Shaw told ABC News. "I was so devastated at that moment."

Owner of Chicago’s Spoil Me Hair Salon and Spa, Adel Shaw, learned vandals destroyed her storefront during Monday night’s demonstrations. ABC

It was 9:30 p.m. Monday when she got the call and raced over to her shop. She found three broken windows, but no looting, she said.

"I was so lost for words. When I drove up and saw all the glass on the ground and looking forward to opening up today… it just -- it sunk my heart because, you know, it's like, how could this happen?"

Owner of Chicago’s Spoil Me Hair Salon and Spa, Adel Shaw, learned vandals destroyed her storefront during Monday night’s demonstrations. Adel Shaw

Despite the heartbreak, she said "I love what [peaceful protesters] are standing for, I stand for the same thing."

"The ones that are coming in taking advantage of vulnerabilities and smashing and looting and vandalizing businesses … if you had a business, would you want somebody to do that to you?" Shaw said.

Shaw thanked neighbors and friends for pitching in to clean the debris in the salon.

Owner of Chicago’s Spoil Me Hair Salon and Spa, Adel Shaw, learned vandals destroyed her storefront during Monday night’s demonstrations. Adel Shaw

"I know our clients have been waiting for us for over three months," she said. "I love doing hair … I can get back to what I love doing."

Unfortunately, Shaw said she's delaying her plans to celebrate reopening after COVID-19 with champagne and balloons -- but will open today and welcome back clients.

"We're going to do it -- it's not so beautiful, some of our windows, but we're going to do it," she said.