Disney, the NFL and more have pledged relief.

These companies are pledging millions in funds, supplies to help LA fire victims

As wildfires continue to ravage Los Angeles County, destroying homes and businesses and displacing whole communities, several major corporations have pledged millions of dollars in funds and resources to help the victims recover and rebuild.

Here are some of the companies who have announced aid efforts.

Burning fires in Altadena, Calif., are shown on Jan. 8. 2025. Maxar

Disney

The Walt Disney Company, the parent company of ABC News, announced Friday that it is committing $15 million for initial and immediate response and rebuilding efforts. The company said it is working with several on-the-ground relief groups including the American Red Cross, the Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation and the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank.

Disney is also offering its LA-based employees assistance through its Employee Relief Fund, the company said.

"As this tragedy continues to unfold, The Walt Disney Company is committed to supporting our community and our employees as we all work together to recover and rebuild from this unbelievable devastation," Disney CEO Bob Iger, said in a statement."Walt Disney came to Los Angeles with little more than his limitless imagination, and it was here that he chose to make his home, pursue his dreams, and create extraordinary storytelling that means so much to so many people around the world. We are proud to provide assistance to this resilient and vibrant community in this moment of need."

Paramount

Paramount announced it would be donating a million dollars to several relief groups, according to the Wrap, which obtained an internal memo of the announcement.

The studio will be working with the Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation, California Fire Foundation, Red Cross, Direct Relief, World Central Kitchen and Best Friends Animal Society, according to the report.

Paramount is also offering affected employees assistance to "help cover the costs of emergency evacuation, disaster recovery or unexpected events" through the company's Employee Assistance Fund, the Wrap reported.

Walmart

Walmart said it was committing $2.5 million to support wildfire relief efforts, "including donations of food, water, essential products and grants."

The company added that its Southern California stores have "donated food, water and gift cards to help first responders and shelters support people in need."

Kroger

The Kroger Family of Companies, which runs a series of supermarket chains, announced it would raise $1 million for families impacted by the fire.

Thet money would benefit the American Red Cross and local Feeding America-affiliated food banks, the company said. Kroger is allowing its customers to donate to fire relief at checkout and stores are donating food and water to the area.

"Our hearts are with everyone who is impacted by this tragedy – especially our team of associates and their extended families – and we are grateful to the first responders working so hard to protect our communities," Kroger CEO and chairman Rodney McMullen said in a statement.

NFL

The NFL Foundation and owners of four teams --Los Angeles Chargers, Los Angeles Rams, Minnesota Vikings, Houston Texans -- will provide $5 million to support communities affected by the fires, the league announced.

"The NFL family is committed to working with the Los Angeles Chargers and Los Angeles Rams to support their local communities in their time of need," NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement.

MLB, Fanatics

Major League Baseball, other major professional sports leagues and 15 Los Angeles sports organizations teamed up with Fanatics to produce "LA Strong" merchandise.

All proceeds from sales of the specially branded shirts, caps and other clothing will go to the American Red Cross and the Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation.

The items feature the logos of the teams with the slogan "LA Strong."