Coronavirus live updates: Global COVID-19 death toll surpasses 275,000

A pandemic of the novel coronavirus has now killed more than 275,000 people worldwide.

Over 3.9 million people across the world have been diagnosed with COVID-19, the disease caused by the new respiratory virus, according to data compiled by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University. The actual numbers are believed to be much higher due to testing shortages, many unreported cases and suspicions that some governments are hiding the scope of their nations' outbreaks.

Since the first cases were detected in China in December, the United States has become the worst-affected country, with more than 1.2 million diagnosed cases and at least 77,180 deaths.

5:23 a.m.: Sen. Ted Cruz gets haircut from previously jailed salon owner

Texas Sen. Ted Cruz revealed Friday that he got a fresh new haircut from the salon owner who recently made national headlines when she was jailed for refusing to close her store.

"Thank you to Shelley Luther and the team at Salon a la Mode for giving me my first haircut in 3 months & more importantly for standing up for liberty and common sense," Cruz tweeted Friday evening. "Your courage helped pave the way for more #TX businesses to re-open & for more people to get back to work today."

Luther defied an executive order to shut down her business and kept her salon open despite a citation, a cease-and-desist letter and a restraining order.

"The rule of law governs us. People cannot take it upon themselves to determine what they will and will not do," Dallas Civil District Judge Eric Moyé said during her hearing on Tuesday.

Luther, who was ordered to serve seven days in jail for contempt of court, was released Thursday after a decision by the Supreme Court of Texas.

Following the court's decision, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott issued an executive order to eliminate jail time for those who violate similar orders, calling such actions "excessive."