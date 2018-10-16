Cuddle volunteers help to soothe West Virginia's drug-exposed babies

MORGANTOWN, W.Va — Oct 16, 2018, 4:14 PM ET
PHOTO: Cuddle volunteer, Pat Holgorsen, craddles a drug-exposed baby at WVU Medicine in Morgantown, West Virginia.PlayJanet Weinstein/ABC News
WATCH Volunteers help soothe West Virginia's drug-exposed babies

It’s almost immediately obvious that Pat Holgorsen has done this before. As she settles in for another rocking session with a days-old infant, the grandmother of eight falls into a zen-like state of calm.

Interested in Opioid Epidemic?

Add Opioid Epidemic as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Opioid Epidemic news, video, and analysis from ABC News.
Opioid Epidemic
Add Interest

“I’ve always loved babies,” she told ABC News. “And it just feels like a real need.”

Holgorsen is one of dozens of cuddle volunteers at West Virginia University (WVU) Medicine in Morgantown, West Virginia, operating on the front lines of the state’s devastating opioid epidemic.

PHOTO: Cuddle volunteer, Pat Holgorsen, soothes a drug-exposed baby at WVU Medicine in Morgantown, West Virginia. Janet Weinstein/ABC News
Cuddle volunteer, Pat Holgorsen, soothes a drug-exposed baby at WVU Medicine in Morgantown, West Virginia.

As the Appalachian state continues to lead the country with the most drug overdose deaths, these volunteers' humble shifts have now taken on an extra sense of community urgency.

Of all the babies born at WVU Medicine, about 10.5 to 11 percent were exposed to illicit drugs in the womb, and of those about 4.3 percent went through active withdrawal after birth, according to Dr. Cody Smith, a WVU Medicine neonatologist.

(MORE: Deeper social issues found in overdose epidemic study)

You just don’t realize how bad it really is.

PHOTO: Neonatologist, Dr. Cody Smith, told ABC News that in the last year, more than 10-percent of babies born at his institution were drug-exposed.Janet Weinstein/ABC News
Neonatologist, Dr. Cody Smith, told ABC News that in the last year, more than 10-percent of babies born at his institution were drug-exposed.

Dr. Smith said symptoms of withdrawal can sometimes include fussiness, jittery or excessive sneezing and coughing, and upset stomachs.

“So the cuddler program fits in beautifully because our goal is to not start a medication if we don’t need to,” he said.

PHOTO: A stowed-away rocking chair in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) at WVU Medicine in Morgantown, West Virginia. Cuddle volunteers help nurses soothe babies in the hospital, including ones that can be fussy after drug exposure in the womb. Janet Weinstein/ABC News
A stowed-away rocking chair in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) at WVU Medicine in Morgantown, West Virginia. Cuddle volunteers help nurses soothe babies in the hospital, including ones that can be fussy after drug exposure in the womb.

As a cuddle volunteer, Holgorsen’s job is to float around WVU Medicine’s nurseries and help the nurses soothe babies. Since drug-exposed babies can be more fussy, they can take longer to calm down.

I’ve always loved babies. And it just feels like a real need.

(MORE: Opioid crisis has New Hampshire primary voters in somber mood)

“You just don’t realize how bad it really is,” Holgorsen said. “That definitely makes you feel more compassion for the issue and want to do whatever you can.”

First lady, Melania Trump, plans to meet with families affected by pregnancy opioid exposure while she is in Philadelphia, PA on Wednesday.

It is one of the stops she’s making as part of her “Be Best” campaign, focusing on children’s issues, according to the Associated Press.

Comments