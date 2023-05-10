How dad shot 3 times escaped the Texas mall massacre

Eight were killed and seven, including Irvin Walker, were injured in the attack.

Irvin Walker II had just dropped off his wife at the Allen Premium Outlets in Texas when a gunman fired shots into his car, hitting him three times.

The dad and husband "got into survival mode," his attorney, Daryl Washington, told ABC News. "He wanted to live."

Irvin Walker II is seen here in an undated file photo. Irvin Walker II via Washington Law Firm

Walker tried to drive away, but he was losing so much blood that he was afraid of bleeding out, Washington said, so he ran to a store for help. But Walker then realized he was at risk in the store, too, because he didn't know where the gunman was located.

As Walker left the store, he witnessed 20-year-old mall security guard Christian LaCour get shot and killed, Washington said.

Yvi Beatrice Leon becomes emotional during a visit to a memorial setup near an entrance to the Allen Premium Outlets, May 8, 2023, in Allen, Texas. Joe Raedle/Getty Images

"He loves his family, he loves his daughter. ... These are the things that was going through his mind, whether he'd ever see his family again," Washington said.

Irvin Walker II is seen here with his daughter in an undated file photo. Irvin Walker II via Washington Law Firm

Irvin Walker II is seen here with his mother in an undated file photo. Irvin Walker II via Washington Law Firm

Walker kept fleeing the mall area until "someone picked him up and put him in the back of a police cruiser" to bring him to safety, Washington said.

The suspect, who died after a confrontation with police, had three weapons on his person and five in his car when he opened fire at the mall on Saturday afternoon, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Eight people were killed and seven, including Walker, were injured.

Robert Jackson consoles Cheryl Jackson at a makeshift memorial outside the Allen Premium Outlets, May 8, 2023, in Allen, Texas. Jeffrey McWhorter/The Washington Post via Getty Images

Walker, who's suffering from physical and mental injuries, has completed one surgery and may need a second, his attorney said.

Among the physical scars are bullet fragments lodged into his skin all over his body, Washington said.

"That's gonna be with him for the remainder of his life -- he won't be able to do just simple things, [like] going into an airport, without the security alarm going off," the attorney said.

"There's no need for a gun with that amount of strength to be on the street," Washington added.

Authorities said Tuesday that it appears the suspect, Mauricio Garcia, targeted the mall and shot people at random. A motive remains unknown.

Shoppers leave with hands up as law enforcement responds to a shooting in the Dallas area's Allen Premium Outlets, which authorities said has left multiple people injured in Allen, Texas, May 6, 2023. WFAA via Reuters

ABC News' Connor Burton contributed to this report.