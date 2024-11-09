Dangerous air quality hits New York as brush fires erupt in Northeast

New York City officials issued an air quality alert Saturday morning amid several brushfires burning in the U.S. northeast, including one in Brooklyn's largest park the previous night.

The city's Office of Emergency Management said the Air Quality Index (AQI) is forecast to reach 101-150 on Saturday. Under those conditions, the air is not safe for people with sensitive breathing issues and the elderly, according to the federal government's AirNow resource.

In a screen grab from a video, a helicopter fights a wildfire in New Jersey, with the New York City skyline in the background, on Nov. 8, 2024. anthonyquintano.com

New York City, Long Island and counties located north of the city and in eastern New Jersey are currently under red flag warnings due to the high risk of brushfire due to strong winds and extremely dry conditions. Last week Mayor Eric Adams issued a citywide drought watch as New York has seen the second-longest dry streak in city records dating back to 1869.

While there have been numerous ongoing brushfires in New Jersey, one broke out right in the middle of Brooklyn Friday night.

Firefighters spent almost three hours trying to contain a fire that erupted in Prospect Park. By the time it was contained, the fire had engulfed two acres, roughly two football fields, of the park, according to the FDNY.

Smoke billows from a fire at Prospect Park, in Brooklyn, New York, on Nov. 8, 2024, in this picture obtained from social media. Michelle Paggi, Ph.d. via Reuters

No one was reported hurt during the fire in Brooklyn, according to officials.

"This is the new normal of extreme weather. It's not something that we're expecting, but it's something that we all need to be prepared for," New York City Emergency Management Commissioner Zach Iscol told reporters at a news conference at the park Friday night.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said she has deployed more resources to fight the fires raging in upstate.

The Whitehouse Fire in Ulster and Sullivan counties is impacting approximately 300 to 400 acres and is expected to increase, she said.

"The safety of all New Yorkers is my top priority, and I urge everyone in impacted areas, especially those vulnerable, to stay alert, monitor air quality, and take necessary precautions to stay safe," the governor said in a statement.

This photo provided by New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection firefighters respond to a forest fire, Nov. 6, 2024 in Evesham, N.J. NJ Department of Environmental Protection via AP

In New Jersey, forest firefighters were battling a wildfire in Passaic County that had already engulfed over 100 acres as of Saturday morning.

The dry conditions have led to fires in several locations throughout the East Coast including Reading, Pennsylvania.