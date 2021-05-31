Dangerous heat wave hits the West as Atlantic gears up for hurricane season

Temperatures are expected to climb to 106 degrees in Sacramento on Monday.

A dangerous heat wave is invading the West, bringing triple digit temperatures on Memorial Day, while on the East Coast, the Atlantic hurricane season is set to begin.

Heat wave hits the West

The first widespread heat wave of the year is enveloping in much of the West.

On Monday afternoon, temperatures are expected to climb to 106 degrees in Sacramento, 102 degrees in Palm Springs and 100 degrees in Las Vegas.

Some Northern California cities could reach daily record highs Monday afternoon.

The heat will expand to much of the Pacific Northwest on Tuesday and Wednesday with highs reaching the upper 90s near Portland, Oregon.

By Wednesday, Las Vegas and Phoenix are forecast to be a scorching 105 degrees.

Northeast weather improving

The relentless rain and chilly temperatures that took over the Northeast for much of Memorial Day weekend will soon be over.

Skies are clearing across much of the region and some sunshine is expected to return Monday afternoon.

The long-term forecast shows a major warm-up with summer-like conditions settling into the Northeast next weekend.

Atlantic hurricane season begins

The Atlantic hurricane season officially begins on Tuesday, June 1, but there are no tropical concerns in the Atlantic Basin at this time.

Forecasters predict a 60% chance of an above-normal 2021 hurricane season; experts said this year's storms likely won't surpass 2020's historic level of activity, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

This year there will likely be 13 to 20 named storms with winds of 39 mph or greater, 6 to 10 of which could become hurricanes with winds of at least 74 mph. Three to five of those hurricanes could become Category 3, 4 or 5 storms with winds of 111 mph or higher.

The Atlantic hurricane season ends on Nov. 30.