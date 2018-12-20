Thirty-nine years to the day after a teenage girl was stabbed to death in Iowa, police say DNA has finally led to a suspect's arrest.

On Dec. 19, 1979, Michelle Martinko, 18, left a school banquet and drove her family's car to the Westdale Mall in Cedar Rapids to buy a winter coat, Cedar Rapids police said. The next day, she was found stabbed to death in the mall parking lot.

This "tragic case" had been "haunting this community for 39 years," Cedar Rapids Police Chief Wayne Jerman said Wednesday.

"I cried a lot and I looked out windows all hours of the night," Martinko's mother, Janet Martinko, told Cedar Rapids' CBS station in 1987. "I talked to myself and didn't know what to do ... Then you have to pray."

Suspect Jerry Lynn Burns, 64, was arrested on Wednesday after police said he was linked by DNA from blood found on Michelle Martinko's clothing and elsewhere in the car at the crime scene.

Linn County Sheriff

Dave Franzman, a longtime reporter at ABC Cedar Rapids affiliate KCRG, even covered the case at the time of Michelle Martinko's killing.

"I did not see this day coming," Franzman said on a broadcast this week.

Cedar Rapids Police

The first piece of progress in the case came in 2006 when a sample of the suspect's DNA from Michelle Martinko's car was submitted to a lab for processing, police said.

The DNA was uploaded to the law enforcement database called Combined DNA Index System, or CODIS, but investigators never found a match, police said.

In 2017, Cedar Rapids police said they reached out to Parabon NanoLabs to help build a suspect profile based on the crime scene DNA.

Parabon made predictions for "ancestry, eye color, hair color, skin color, freckling, and face shape," police said, and the department released the composite images to the public in May 2017.

Police kept investigating and eventually zeroed in on Burns; authorities covertly collected his DNA and sent it to a lab for analysis, Jerman said.

The lab determined that the DNA collected from Burns was a match to DNA from the blood found on Michelle Martinko's clothing and was consistent with the DNA profile developed from blood found elsewhere in the car, Jerman said.

On Wednesday, after weeks of "planning and strategizing," investigators interviewed and arrested Burns for first-degree murder, Jerman said.

When Burns, of Manchester, Iowa, was questioned, he "denied committing the offense but could offer no plausible explanation why his DNA would be found at the crime scene," police said.

Burns made an initial court appearance via video Thursday morning and said he would fill out an application for a court-appointed counsel. The judge ordered a $5 million cash bond, and Burns is set to return to court for a preliminary hearing on Dec. 28.

KCRG

"The family never gave up hope that this case would be solved," Jerman said in a statement Wednesday.

Tonight, a single rose covers the headstone at Cedar Memorial in Cedar Rapids where Michelle Martinko was laid to rest after her murder in 1979. The monument reads "Beloved Daughter." 39 years later, a major step toward justice for Michelle. pic.twitter.com/ub51rKUTvw — KCRG (@KCRG) December 20, 2018

"I am thrilled for her sister, Janelle, and wish her parents were alive to see this," Michelle Martinko's high school friend, Elizabeth Laymon, told The Des Moines Register. "I am happy Michelle finally gets justice."

ABC News' Matt Foster and Ahmad Hemingway contributed to this report.