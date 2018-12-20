'I did not see this day coming': DNA leads to arrest exactly 39 years after teen girl stabbed to death, police say

Dec 20, 2018, 11:23 AM ET
PHOTO: Michelle Martinko, pictured in a photo released by the Cedar Rapids Police Department, was stabbed to death in December 1979.PlayCedar Rapids Police
WATCH Suspect in 1979 cold case murder makes first court appearance

Thirty-nine years to the day after a teenage girl was stabbed to death in Iowa, police say DNA has finally led to a suspect's arrest.

On Dec. 19, 1979, Michelle Martinko, 18, left a school banquet and drove her family's car to the Westdale Mall in Cedar Rapids to buy a winter coat, Cedar Rapids police said. The next day, she was found stabbed to death in the mall parking lot.

(MORE: 'I wasn't sure we would ever find out': How DNA, genetic genealogy made 2018 the year to crack cold cases)

This "tragic case" had been "haunting this community for 39 years," Cedar Rapids Police Chief Wayne Jerman said Wednesday.

"I cried a lot and I looked out windows all hours of the night," Martinko's mother, Janet Martinko, told Cedar Rapids' CBS station in 1987. "I talked to myself and didn't know what to do ... Then you have to pray."

Suspect Jerry Lynn Burns, 64, was arrested on Wednesday after police said he was linked by DNA from blood found on Michelle Martinko's clothing and elsewhere in the car at the crime scene.

PHOTO: Jerry Lynn Burns is pictured in a booking photo released by the Linn County Sheriffs Office on Dec. 20, 2018.Linn County Sheriff
Jerry Lynn Burns is pictured in a booking photo released by the Linn County Sheriff's Office on Dec. 20, 2018.

Dave Franzman, a longtime reporter at ABC Cedar Rapids affiliate KCRG, even covered the case at the time of Michelle Martinko's killing.

"I did not see this day coming," Franzman said on a broadcast this week.

PHOTO: Michelle Martinko, pictured in a photo released by the Cedar Rapids Police Department, was stabbed to death in December 1979.Cedar Rapids Police
Michelle Martinko, pictured in a photo released by the Cedar Rapids Police Department, was stabbed to death in December 1979.

(MORE: DNA, genetic genealogy led police to suspected killer in Maryland cold case)

The first piece of progress in the case came in 2006 when a sample of the suspect's DNA from Michelle Martinko's car was submitted to a lab for processing, police said.

The DNA was uploaded to the law enforcement database called Combined DNA Index System, or CODIS, but investigators never found a match, police said.

(MORE: 'I honestly never thought they would find him': DNA test, genetic genealogy lead to arrest in woman's 2001 killing)

In 2017, Cedar Rapids police said they reached out to Parabon NanoLabs to help build a suspect profile based on the crime scene DNA.

Parabon made predictions for "ancestry, eye color, hair color, skin color, freckling, and face shape," police said, and the department released the composite images to the public in May 2017.

Police kept investigating and eventually zeroed in on Burns; authorities covertly collected his DNA and sent it to a lab for analysis, Jerman said.

(MORE: DNA on napkin led to arrest in cold-case 1986 rape and murder of 12-year-old girl)

The lab determined that the DNA collected from Burns was a match to DNA from the blood found on Michelle Martinko's clothing and was consistent with the DNA profile developed from blood found elsewhere in the car, Jerman said.

On Wednesday, after weeks of "planning and strategizing," investigators interviewed and arrested Burns for first-degree murder, Jerman said.

(MORE: How DNA led to arrest in cold-case killing of Indiana 8-year-old after it 'haunted the community for 30 years': Prosecutor)

When Burns, of Manchester, Iowa, was questioned, he "denied committing the offense but could offer no plausible explanation why his DNA would be found at the crime scene," police said.

Burns made an initial court appearance via video Thursday morning and said he would fill out an application for a court-appointed counsel. The judge ordered a $5 million cash bond, and Burns is set to return to court for a preliminary hearing on Dec. 28.

PHOTO: Jerry Lynn Burns, the suspect in the 1979 murder of Michelle Martinko, makes a court appearance via video in Linn County, Iowa, Dec. 20, 2018.KCRG
Jerry Lynn Burns, the suspect in the 1979 murder of Michelle Martinko, makes a court appearance via video in Linn County, Iowa, Dec. 20, 2018.

"The family never gave up hope that this case would be solved," Jerman said in a statement Wednesday.

"I am thrilled for her sister, Janelle, and wish her parents were alive to see this," Michelle Martinko's high school friend, Elizabeth Laymon, told The Des Moines Register. "I am happy Michelle finally gets justice."

ABC News' Matt Foster and Ahmad Hemingway contributed to this report.

Comments