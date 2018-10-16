'This was not one that you see every day': Mom, 4 young kids found dead in home

A mother and her four young children were found dead inside their Tennessee home after a reported shooting, authorities said, though the circumstances surrounding their deaths have not been confirmed.

The mother, three daughters and son were found when a family member arrived at the house Monday in Columbia, about 50 miles south of Nashville, said Maury County Sheriff Bucky Rowland.

"We see gruesome scenes regularly, but this was not one that you see every day," Rowland said at a news conference Monday night.

Rowland would not confirm whether it was a murder-suicide. He did say no suspect was believed to be at large, and the public had no reason to be concerned.

"We're not gonna predetermine anything until this investigation is completed," he said, adding, "we don't see anything that would lead us to believe this was not an isolated incident inside the home."

Maury County District Attorney Brent Cooper did call the deaths an apparent murder-suicide, reported The Tennessean, but Cooper did not immediately return ABC News' request for comment.

In the wake of the shocking deaths, family members are being interviewed, Rowland said.

The ages of the children were not released but the sheriff called them "young."

The sheriff did not elaborate on the relationship between the mother and the father of the children.

Rowland also said he was not aware of any prior calls to the home.