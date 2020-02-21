On day 4 of Weinstein trial deliberations, jury's request suggests struggle to reach unanimous decision The jury’s action could also mean they are trying to convince a holdout juror.

On day four of jury deliberations in Harvey Weinstein's rape trial, the jury will hear a read-back of Annabella Sciorra's full cross examination testimony -- part of one of the most powerful and affecting accounts of the trial -- leading to some speculation on where the jury may stand in reaching a verdict.

On Thursday, the jury sent a note to Manhattan Supreme Court Judge James Burke, requesting the court read to them the cross-examination and everything after Sciorra's testimony.

Sciorra described in wrenching detail in the courtroom on Jan. 23 about the night nearly 30 years ago that she alleges the disgraced Hollywood producer violently raped her at her apartment.

Her allegation is not one of those being considered as a charge in this trial, but, rather, was offered in support of two predatory sexual assault charges against Weinstein -- which require the state to prove that Weinstein attacked at least two women -- Sciorra and one of the two accusers. It's part of prosecutors' larger efforts to demonstrate a pattern of sexual predation.

Harvey Weinstein arrives at Manhattan criminal court house as a jury continues with deliberations on Feb. 21, 2020, in New York. Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Weinstein has been charged with five counts of sexual assault related-crimes including predatory sexual assault and rape in the first degree, stemming from two women's allegations. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges and claims any sexual encounters were consensual.

While the jury's request could signal they are still stuck on the first charge, it may indicate they're working through the witnesses, and not the counts, a veteran law enforcement official following the trial closely told ABC News.

The jury's action could also mean they are trying to convince a holdout juror or two to come to a majority decision, according to the official.

The jury is expected to spend most the day in deliberations, and with court ending early Friday at 3 p.m., it appears unlikely they will return any verdicts on Friday.

If you or someone you know experienced sexual assault and is seeking resources, call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).